Georgian Secretary of State opens investigation into former President Donald Trump





Trump phone call investigation

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is investigating a phone call between then-President Donald Trump and Secretary Brad Raffensperger.

ATLANTA – In Dalton, Georgia on January 4 of this year, then President Donald Trump very publicly expressed his belief that he had won Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

“There was no way to lose Georgia, no way. It was a rigged election,” Trump told the audience.

But that’s what he said privately, in a phone call two days earlier to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger, who has now plunged the former president into the midst of a post-criminal investigation. electoral.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to get 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have. Because we won the state,” Trump said over the phone to the secretary of State.

During the appeal, obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team, Trump argued that ballots had been shredded, signatures forged, voting machines forged and illegal votes cast. Trump urged Georgia’s secretary of state to quash the election in his favor.

“They’re going to play you and laugh at you behind your back Brad. They’re laughing at you,” Trump said.

Full appeal between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State

FOX 5 Atlanta got the full phone call between the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and President Donald Trump as well as several key White House employees.

At the time, Mr. Raffensperger told FOX 5 that the then president was simply wrong.

“Maybe they’re just afraid to tell the truth, the point is it just hasn’t prevailed in Georgia,” Raffensperger said.

Now, a month later, Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger has opened a criminal investigation into that same phone call after George Washington law professor John Banzhaf filed this formal complaint.

“When I first read this transcript, I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” said John Banzhaf, law professor at George Washington University.

Professor Banzhaf said he believes there are several possible criminal charges as a result of this phone call, from conspiracy to commit electoral fraud to intentional interference in the exercise of electoral functions.

“It sounded like a mafia boss talking to someone else,” Banzhaf said.

Banhaf said public officials were often reluctant to open politically sensitive investigations, so he filed his complaint to launch what he calls a trigger for a criminal investigation.

“The worst part of the appeal was the fact that the president suggested that there might be criminal acts on the part of the secretary of state if he didn’t do what the president asked him to do. after all, the president is the commander-in-chief but he is also the chief prosecutor, ”Banzhaf said.

The case sheet obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team shows that the Secretary of State’s investigation is examining “solicitation / conspiracy” allegations.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State wrote to FOX 5 to say, “The investigations are factual and administrative in nature. Any further legal effort will be left to the Attorney General.”

Investigators will deliver their findings to the State Election Board, which will vote on whether to refer them to the Georgia attorney general or the Fulton County district attorney for possible lawsuits against the former president of the United States.

