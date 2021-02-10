Ira Khan opens up about coping with depression at cousin’s wedding: I’m fine but I also cry a lot





Image source: INSTAGRAM / KHAN.IRA

Ira Khan opens up about coping with depression at cousin’s wedding

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan was making headlines for her gorgeous photos from the wedding of her cousin Zayn Marie. The child star had shared photos on her Instagram in which she was seen posing with the bride and groom and sizzling in a yellow sari. The photos also showed that Ira was enjoying the wedding, however, in her latest social media post, Ira opened up about how she coped with depression during the wedding. The diva revealed she hasn’t been feeling well lately and cries a lot. She said her days were going to be like “going to work, cry and sleep”.

Ira Khan, in October last year, stepped forward to talk about mental health and opened up about her appointment with clinical depression on World Mental Health Day. In her recent post, Ira said she tried posting more mental health videos on Instagram, but has been feeling depressed lately. Speaking of her cousin’s wedding, she revealed how she’s suppressed her true feelings and talked a lot. While she was happy for the couple, she said she had to force herself to smile for the photos. Ira also mentioned that she wanted to take a break and participate in the wedding ceremonies and not stay in bed all day.

Ira Khan captioned the video saying, “Hello again FT. Wiza TRIGGER WARNING: This is not a happy and positive video. It is also not an unhappy and negative video. But I … blah and if you’re weak, that may or may not be the best thing to watch. You will be the judge. And clearly I’m mumbling. A lot. Will be more aware next time. “

On a related note, Ira Khan had shared a video in October last year in which she spoke about her depression. She said, “Hi, I’m depressed. It’s been over four years now. I went to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing a lot better now. For over a year now I wanted to do something. for mental health., but I wasn’t sure what to do. So I decided to take you on a trip, my trip, and see what happens. I hope we get to know each other a little better, better understand mental illness.

Speaking of the wedding, Ira had shared a few photos on Instagram which went viral instantly. In one of the photos, she was seen standing next to Nupur Shikhare and with the couple posing and smiling. At the same time, she wrote: “To these beautiful people and their beautiful relationship, I just want to say … FINALLY!”

Ira’s cousin, Zayn Marie, married Akash Mohimen in Alibaug. The ceremonies were attended by her father Aamir Khan, cousin Imran Khan, Nupur Shikhare who happens to be Ira’s supposed boyfriend, and others.

Conversely, Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.

