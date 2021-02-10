Lessons from Myanmar | Opinion of investigators

Over the weekend and this week, thousands upon thousands of people across Myanmar denounced the February 1 military coup and demanded the release of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. Peaceful mass actions, whether in towns or villages across the country of 52 million people, continue despite the previous Internet shutdown by military juntas in an apparent effort to curb protests by monks, students, teachers, government officials and health professionals, as well as a burgeoning civil disobedience movement.

The Tatmadaw led by army commander Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power by claiming the November 2020 election was fraudulent, had warned of harsh action if the crowd did not disperse in vain. The support of United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres for the right of the people of Myanmars to protest the return to military rule is clear: coups d’état are not acceptable in the modern world and I reject and condemn the coup d State, he told Channel News Asia on February 6. strongly recommends that the people of Myanmar express their grievances, but do so in a peaceful manner.

According to reports, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners documented the detention of more than 130 government officials, including Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, ministers and lawmakers, and 14 pro-democracy activists and figures. An Australian adviser to Suu Kyi was arrested, along with filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi, whose nephew, Kaung Sat Naing, said: I think they’ve arrested any dissidents who could share the right information with the public .

Many Filipinos know first-hand the circumstances of their own country’s descent into martial rule in September 1972, the shutdown of the print and broadcast media, the arrest of opposition figures, the disappearance, the torture and the murder of activists and other dissidents. Despite blatant attempts to change history for the benefit of Ferdinand Marcos’ heirs and their associates, the fact remains that his dictatorship plundered the Philippine economy, mired Filipinos in poverty, and turned a dynamic regional leader into a sick man of ‘Asia. It took the Filipinos 14 years to dislodge the dictatorship, longer to eradicate its remnants of it, including a militarized system which, still appealing to politicians, occasionally gains a new lease of life. The people of Myanmars are showing the world that their delicate democratic experience is too precious to be abandoned. They are resisting a return to the 49-year-old Tatmadaw dictatorship that ended in the 2011 elections swept away by the Suu Kyis party, the National League for Democracy. And they face a completely unreformed and unrestructured, authoritarian and brutal institution that has violence and cruelty in its DNA, as Yangon-based independent analyst David Mathieson told CNN.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or Asean, which Myanmar joined in 1997, has a policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of its members, regrettable in a modern world where interaction and principled cooperation between governments can ensure peace, justice and the well-being of peoples. . Fortunately, the appeal by President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from members of ASEAN, Indonesia and Malaysia, respectively, raised hopes that the current President, Brunei, to organize a special meeting of foreign ministers of the blocs to discuss the military takeover in Myanmar. The coup, Muhyiddin said, was a step backwards in the process of democracy in this country. (In the Philippines, a founding member of Asean, the spokesperson for President Dutertes, could only say that the coup was an internal matter that this country could not interfere in.)

The Tatmadaw is said to control gemstone mining, telecommunications, hotels, textiles, and even beer breweries. But under Suu Kyi as a de facto head of state, the young democracy of Myanmars did not pose a significant threat to the Tatmadaw’s huge business interests. Another glaring contradiction: Suu Kyi did not protest against the barbaric offensive of the Tatmadaws in Myanmars Rakhine state that caused nearly a million Muslim Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh, where they remain in squalid refugee camps . She even defended the Tatmadaw against international prosecution for the crime of genocide.

Still Suu Kyi now accused, incredibly, of illegally importing walkie talkies continues to garner the support and admiration of the people of Myanmars. They are fighting against the military takeover and for The Lady who did not comply with house arrest for 15 years, and who endured not traveling to England where her British husband was dying because it meant not being able to return to his homeland.

The Filipinos have lessons to learn from the resistance of the peoples of Myanmar to military rule. In the Houses of Liberty, moving words, The promise of democracy remains real and powerful. Not only defending it, but expanding its reach is one of the great causes of our time.

