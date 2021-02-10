Opinion | Why Republicans Should Condemn Donald Trump





Impeachment is ultimately a political judgment. Senators are jurors in that they hear evidence and arguments and decide the outcome of trials. However, they do not act in a legal capacity. They do not find the accused guilty of a crime, nor do they establish the legal responsibility of such persons. They decide whether the person has the moral character to hold a position of public trust under the Constitution.

It should be blatantly clear that Trump does not have that character. Democracy fundamentally requires that all office holders separate their private interests from their public interests. If we did not have this requirement, officials might rightly demand bribes from people. They could use their public power to coerce private citizens into doing something they don’t want, whether that is providing goods for the public office holder or his family or supporting the maintenance of power. This systemic corruption is what characterizes autocracies and totalitarian governments, and not free republics like ours.

Trump has repeatedly shown that he does not understand this basic idea. He treated his attorneys general like his private attorneys and seemed unable to understand that their primary loyalty went to the law, not to him. He has failed to separate his business holdings from himself, which, as one might expect, has caused many foreign executives to ostensibly stay in his hotels to curry favor with him. His attempt to lead the annual Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world’s largest economies to his own resort town of Doral was a blatant use of public power for private gain. His now infamous phone call to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked him to investigate the charges against current President Biden, is another example of Trump’s inability to separate public from private interests. . It is a deeply ingrained belief for Trump, incompatible with holding public office.

His refusal to accept the election result is only a consequence of this state of mind. Trump should have realized that questioning the legitimacy of an election without clear and convincing evidence would hurt American democracy. He went ahead nonetheless, spreading untruths with characteristic disdain. He succeeded in convincing his fellow supporters that democracy itself had been corrupted by an evil force. Never mind that he intended his supporters at the January 6 rally to violently storm the Capitol; any sensitive person should have known what could be going on given the passions deliberately stirred up by Trump. The numerous reports of Trumps’ behavior during these critical hours support the idea that he would have been happy to hold onto power by any means necessary as long as he could maintain plausible deniability. It is simply odious.

The political reality is that Republican senators who intend to run for office vote to acquit him. Few are the courageous enough to fight against the almost unanimous opinion of the voters who elect them. This means that votes to convict must come from those who are willing to step down when their terms are up or who have just been re-elected and therefore have almost six years to see if Republican voters change their mind. They will be freer to consider what the public interest demands.

This interest requires conviction to strip Trump of his ability to once again hold federal public office. Imagine what a man of character Trump could do if he took over the presidency. As someone who believes he has been unfairly and illegally deprived of re-election, he would surely give free rein to his selfish passions on his next tour of power. He would probably be more interested in staffing his administration with personal loyalists rather than Republican agents, removing the checks and balances on internal dissent that often prevented Trump from exercising his will. He surely wouldn’t take kindness to his alleged enemies, and it should be clear by now that he views even Republicans who have hesitated in supporting him as potential enemies. Such a man should not have control over the courts, the police and the army of the country.

Revolutionary War patriot Nathan Hale reportedly said: I only regret that I only had one life to lose for my country when the British executed it. Republican senators should voluntarily give up their political life for their country and vote to condemn.

