Rakesh Tikait addresses ‘mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra and criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on protests – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

KURUKSHETRA: Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday criticized the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (professional protesters) and asked if people like the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh would also be classified under this category.

Speaking to a busy “ Kisan Mahapanchayat ” in Gumthala Garhu village in Pehowa in that district, a third in a week in Haryana, he said the government should not be under the false impression that farmers who protesters will return home without their requests. to be accepted.

Without naming the prime minister or using his phrase “Andolan-jivi”, Tikait said: “In Parliament, they say they are parjivis (parasites). Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for this nation, was he a Parjivi? What about 150 farmers who died during this turmoil? Were they also Parjivis? Had they gone to Delhi to stir and die? “

Speaking to Rajya Sabha on Monday, the prime minister criticized those behind the farmers’ protests, saying a new “breed” of agitators called “Andolan jivi” has emerged in the country which cannot live without unrest and that the nation should beware of them.

Kurukshetra is a land of “kranti” (revolution) and “nyay” (justice) and that is why the “mahapanchayat” is being held here to seek justice for the farmers, he said.

Tikait also alleged that attempts were being made to divide the protesting farmers based on region and other considerations, and urged them to reject such a conception.

“They will try to divide you on the Punjab-Haryana lines, as Sikhs and non-Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims ..” he said.

“The agitation of farmers against the agricultural laws in the Center is national and not confined to Punjab or Haryana.”

“We will win this fight,” he said.

Projecting the 40 farmers unions leading the agitation as fully united, he said: “We said we will not change ‘Panch’ (leader) or ‘Manch’ (stadium)”.

“We have always said that if the government is to speak, there are 40 representatives they can talk to, whatever these unions decide will be acceptable to us,” he said.

Tikait said the protesting farmers will divide their time between the house, the fields and the commotion.

Every farming family, he said, is required to participate in the unrest by sending at least one person to protest sites on the Delhi border while other members continue to work in their fields.

He said the protesters were prepared for a long struggle to repeal the three laws and would travel to other states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha to garner support from farmers in their struggle.

He said that a farmer does not transfer his farmland even to his son while he is alive, how he can give it to businesses.

The leader of the Uttar Pradesh BKU is camping in Ghazipur, on the Delhi-UP border, as part of a campaign by farmers’ unions against central laws enacted in September.

“In the last two days they have brought this new issue of small farmers, claiming that this (turmoil) is not the fight of the small farmers but that of the big farmers arriving in tractors,” he said. , attacking the Center.

He called on farmers not to be misled by such things.

He claimed that the farmers got into debt “because of bad government policies”.

He reiterated that protesters calling for a rollback of contentious agro-marketing laws will remain at Delhi’s borders until October 2 and that there will be no compromise on demands.

“Those who occupy the seats of power, their goal is something else … We do not have to fall into their trap. We must focus on our agitation. No hunger business will be banned in this country,” he said. he declared. .

Dismissing the Center’s claims that agricultural laws are in the best interests of farmers, Tikait claimed that such laws would have a negative impact not only on farmers, but also on other sections.

“The PDS system will be finished, the poor will be affected. Small traders will be ended, small businesses will be ended and farmers will be destroyed. Only malls and godowns will survive,” he said.

Tikait also said that while the salaries of MPs, MPs have increased 500 percent over the years, farmers’ harvest rates have only increased from 19 to 23 percent.

Meanwhile, singer Rupinder Handa, who was also present at the event, announced that she would return her the “ Lok Gayika Puraskar ” award given to her by the Haryana government four years ago for protest against the alleged apathetic attitude of the dispensation from power to the demands of farmers.

“Internet was suspended, farmers are not supported. The government that did not respect farmers, I thought it was pointless to keep this price,” Handa told reporters later.

Thousands of farmers protested against the three agricultural reform laws adopted by the Center in September last year.

The Center said the laws would introduce new agricultural technologies and free farmers from the clutches of middlemen.

Farmers rejected these claims, saying the laws would harm their interests.