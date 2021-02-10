Imran does everything to curb the rebellion in his party: Ahsan





LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the presidential order and the filing of a referral to the Supreme Court for a public vote in the upcoming senatorial elections no were just attempts by Prime Minister Imran Khan to curb the rebellion in his party. Speaking to the media as well as other party leaders outside the court complex here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf mistakenly gave the impression that the Senate election demonstration was intended to bring transparency and reform the election. process.

He said the PML-N decided to challenge the presidential order, saying issuing an order in the absence of a two-thirds majority was a foolish move.

Ahsan said the government was trying to put pressure on the court through the presidential order for the open ballot in the senatorial elections. Imran Niazi wants to bring his friends to the Senate; people will not be deceived by him, and the Constitution of Pakistan cannot be changed for the friends of Imran Khan, he added.

When electing the Senate Speaker, Imran Khan himself oversaw the horse-bargaining process, Ahsan said, adding that he (Imran Khan) felt the danger of losing his party members in the Senate elections. The government wants to make the senatorial elections controversial, but the PML-N will become a Supreme Court party on the issue, Ahsan said, adding that any dispute can lead to a political crisis.

Ahsan hoped the court would return the presidential reference. He said that if the government made the open ballot in the Senate part of a comprehensive electoral reform program, it could be discussed.

Commenting on the statement by the Pakistani Army spokesman, he said that each party believes the military should not interfere in politics. He said the country’s past had been very bitter in this regard. Ahsan said the PML-N did not have any back door contact with anyone. Ahsan said the government is run by spokespersons and social media.

Responding to a question, he said that in the past three years, the government has failed to prove a single case of corruption against an opposition leader.

Ahsan said that despite the PML-N leadership being kept in prison, no corruption could be proven. We worked honestly and created CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor], kept the electoral promises of economic development and put an end to terrorism and power cuts, he said. Regarding the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said March 26 would be a milestone. He said 10 democratic parties would start a march in the four provinces, which would include people from all walks of life.

It is time to put the country on the path to the Constitution and the law, he said.

Separately, the former Minister of Information and Central Secretary of Information, Marryum Aurangzeb, said that no institution had been drawn into politics and that no institution was allowed to interfere in it. politics.

Despite using all state resources, Imran Khan has failed to prove a single case of corruption against the opposition in the past two and a half years, Marryum said, adding that the imposition of current rulers over the country had polluted the economy. She said it was now clear to the general public who the real Sicilian Mafia was. The Sicilian Mafia steals flour, sugar and medicine, the Sicilian Mafia is the one that raised foreign funds from India and Israel and the Sicilian Mafia is the one that committed open fraud in LNG and increased gas, electricity and gasoline prices, she added.

Marryum said Imran Khan kept his opponents in jail, secretly sold Kashmir and gave Modi failed calls. She said PML-N leaders were jailed for asking questions. She said it was called mafia rule.

She said Saifullah Niazi was a candidate for the Senate seat; the posts were given to friends of Banigala. She said the PTI lawyer admitted that foreign funds were received in private accounts on behalf of four employees.

