Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi on agricultural laws, says ‘PSM is only in the talk, not on the ground’

Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances on the PSM on Tuesday. Speaking to Lok Sabha, Yadav said the assurance of the MSP is only in speeches but not in reality. He also criticized the Center for failing to repeal the three farm laws “when farmers don’t accept them”.

“Yesterday I heard ‘MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega“. It’s right in the speech but not on the pitch. Farmers don’t understand. If they had, they would not have been sitting in Delhi. I applaud the restless farmers for waking up farmers across India, ”Akhilesh Yadav said during his speech to Lok Sabha.

“If the government says laws are for farmers, why doesn’t it take them back, if farmers don’t accept them? The people he was trained for don’t want it. Who is stopping the government? Allegations that you rolled out a rug for business and brought in these wrong laws? “he asked, targeting the Center and commenting in a way that PM Modi’s assurance on the continuation of the MSP.

“What about the commotion? That the people are ‘aandolan jivi’. What should I call the people who go for donations? Aren’t they members of ‘chanda jivi sangathan’?” He asked while apparently doing a search on those who collected donations for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“The nation gained independence through agitation. Countless rights were received through agitation. Women were granted the right to vote through agitation. Mahatama Gandhi became the father of the nation because he ‘he agitated for Africa, the world and the nation, “he said, targeting the prime minister. Modi.

READ | PM Modi’s speech in Parliament boycotted, Congress also condemns speech; Said “ not serious ”

READ | Opposition from PM Modi schools: “Derek talks about Bengal; Thought Cong would raise the emergency ‘

PM Modi’s address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while responding to a motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speeches to Rajya Sabha on Monday, gave a stern response to the opposition on the issue of agricultural laws. Lashing out at the opposition for turning around on agricultural reforms introduced by the Center, Prime Minister Modi called on the opposition to turning around and cited examples from the past where former PM Manmohan Singh and the former Minister of Agriculture Sharad Pawar had approved of the need. implement the changes in the agricultural sector on the basis of which the new agricultural laws have been implemented.

PM Modi also gave assurance on the MSP saying that “MSP was there in the past, it is in the present and will continue in the future too” and warned that some parties are engaged in propaganda and deceiving the farmers .

The Prime Minister also referred to the demonstrations of farmers which are sparked by a certain group of political interests which are found in each demonstration. he urged everyone to identify these people by calling them “Andolan Jeevi”.

“There is a group called ‘andolan jeevi’, they are always present in every demonstration, whether it is protests from lawyers, students, workers or whoever it is, they will get involved. both from the front or from behind a veil. is a gang that is obsessed with Andolans (protests) and continues to look for reasons to be part of it. We need to identify these people, who reach everywhere and give it an ideological position and mislead people, our country needs to be aware of these people ”, Prime Minister Modi said while inventing a complete new form for FDI -“ l ‘foreign destructive ideology’ and warned the country to beware of it.

Restless farmers continued their relentless protests against farm laws and BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait, who leads the protest Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said the protests would continue until October, after which the SKM will decide on the future course of action. .

READ | PM Modi slams “Andolan Jeevis” and greets the Sikhs; Warnings Against FDI – Foreign Destructive Ideology

READ | PM Modi hails economic progress amid COVID: ‘Global banks in India for double-digit growth’