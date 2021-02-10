Boris Johnson is a slippery eel in the face of Anglo-Irish issues, says Bertie Ahern





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a slippery eel when it comes to dealing with Anglo-Irish issues, according to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern. reaching out to members of the gra Fianna Fil UCC tonight, he said it could be difficult for the Irish government to maintain a stable relationship with its British counterparts if there was no consistency in the relationship with someone that is wavering one way or another. Mr Ahern said it could be difficult to know where Mr Johnson is on a Monday and where he could be on a Friday. I think he’s a slippery eel when it comes to sorting out problems, he said. He added that while there may be a very clear line and agreement reached between the Irish government and the UK, it may be difficult to know what Mr Johnson will do on the other side of the pandemic. Sources at the meeting said Mr Ahern said Mr Johnson could be difficult to pin down and jump around, which he has been doing all his political life, according to the former Taoiseach. He told the meeting of about 60 members that he didn’t think Anglo-Irish relations were as good today as they were before. Mr Ahern said it could also be due to Irish and UK officials, who used to know each other very well, no longer doing so. It’s a big, big disruptive effect on Anglo-Irish relations and I think it will be a big loss, he said. The former Fianna Fil leader said he got along well with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and the UK Labor government. He also spoke about the Good Friday Agreement and reunification, saying that during this decade a conversation was to take place about the funds the British government is contributing to Northern Ireland. He said that even after eventual reunification, the UK may have to make its contribution over a series of years. Online Editors

