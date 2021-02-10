Jokowi praises the management of Covid-19 and the economy in Sulseldi in front of the governors





JAKARTA, iNews.id – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo praised and appreciated the handling of the Covid-19 in the province of South Sulawesi (South Sulawesi). He praised in front of the governors including Governor of South Sulawesi Nurdin Abdullah |, during a coordination meeting, Tuesday (9/2/2021). According to Jokowi who spoke at the State Palace, even though it had increased, positive cases of Covid-19 in South Sulawesi started to show a decrease due to intensive manipulation through the Trisula program (tracing, monitoring, testing) and the Covid-19 Ambassador visits. Additionally, the death rate from a positive Covid-19 tends to be low. In fact, the cure rate shows an increase. The decline was evident from a number of weekly data from the South Sulawesi Province health office. The one-week cure rate is 91.2%, higher than the national cure rate, which is 82.6%. The death rate data currently stands at the 1.5 percent level, lower than the national death rate of 2.9 percent. This condition can also be seen from the Rt value or reproduction rate which is less than 1 i.e. 0.79 indicating that Covid-19 is under control in South Sulawesi. << During a coordination meeting with a number of governors, President Jokowi “Praise the treatment of Covid-19 in South Sulawesi, which can be seen from a number of supporting data,” South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah said via Governor Veronica Moniaga’s spokesperson after meeting with President Jokowi. The president asked other regions to follow what was being done in South Sulawesi. Tracing, tracking and testing must be strengthened Nurdin Abdullah said President Jokowi called for the vaccination process in all regions to be maximized and accelerated, so that immune immunity can increase. Even the president added that the vaccination program in the regions should focus on people vulnerable to the contraction and transmission of Covid-19, both health workers and residents active in crowds such as on the markets. “The president therefore urged a number of regions to immediately end the vaccination process,” he said. Once the vaccination of health workers is complete, immediately start a vaccination program for the general public, especially for those who are likely to contract and transmit covid. “Try as soon as possible, to make the vaccine distribution to the regions smooth, don’t miss it because the implementation is slow,” he said. Editor: Maria Christina Share Share







