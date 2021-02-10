Navy conducts dual carrier operations under Biden administration in South China Sea

Twenty days after the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, the Pentagon conducted dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea for the first time since last summer and maintained an impressive number of forces intended to send a continuous message to China.

The navy announced Monday the same day the double operation of the strike groups of the aircraft carriers Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz which “aim to maintain the readiness of the United States and credible forces in combat to reassure allies and partners and preserve peace in the region.

Eric Sayers, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said today in an article in the online publication War on the Rocks, that Biden and his administration “are inheriting a very different world than when he was last in the White House just four years ago. . “

“China’s predatory and coercive behavior under President Xi Jinping has increased rapidly in recent years, targeted against Uyghur Muslims, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Australia, Japan and others,” said Sayers, former special assistant of US Pacific Command, where he advised then-Adm. Harry Harris on Strategic Engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden said on February 4 that “America’s leaders must face this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to compete with the United States and Russia’s determination to damage and disrupt our democracy. .

The United States “will meet directly” the challenges posed to prosperity, security and democratic values ​​”by our most serious competitor, China,” he said.

The destroyer USS John S. McCain conducted a “freedom of navigation operation” on February 5 and “asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation near the Paracel Islands” in the disputed South China Sea, the navy said. The John S. McCain also transited the Taiwan Strait on February 4.

The Air Forces of the United States, Japan and Australia are participating in the Cope North 2021 annual conference at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam from February 3-19.

More than 1,800 U.S. Airmen, Marines and Sailors train alongside 400 Japanese and Australian servicemen, with around 95 aircraft from 23 flying units participating, according to the Air Force.

Operations take place at Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field in Guam, as well as Koror and Angaur in Palau.

In a first for Cope North, the Pacific Air Force’s largest multilateral exercise, the F-35A Joint Strike Fighters of the 356th Fighter Squadron in Alaska are participating in communications with Japanese and Australian aircraft.

“The fighters will also conduct close air support missions and offensive and defensive counter-air and in-flight refueling missions, culminating in a major force employment exercise aimed at increasing readiness and interoperability between the three countries, ”Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.

In announcing the John S. McCain freedom of navigation operation, the Navy said that “the illicit and radical maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the sea, including the freedoms of navigation. and flyover, free trade and unfettered commerce and freedom of economic opportunity for the nations of the South China Sea littoral. “

China, Taiwan and Vietnam all claim sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, the navy said.

The Navy said the last time the United States conducted dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea was in July 2020, when the Ronald Reagan and Nimitz aircraft carrier strike groups operated twice together in the region.

At a press conference today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked about the two aircraft carriers and a recent demonstration of the French navy’s freedom of navigation in the region to show cooperation with US, Australia and Japan.

Wang said the United States frequently sends ships and planes to the South China Sea “to build up muscle. This is not conducive to peace and stability in the region. “

China will continue to take the necessary measures to “firmly defend” its national sovereignty, he said.

Wang also said, “There is no problem with the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea. China always respects the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by all countries in the South China Sea in accordance with international law. However, we oppose any attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty and security and disrupt regional peace and tranquility under the pretext of “freedom of navigation.” “