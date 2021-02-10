Politics
Navy conducts dual carrier operations under Biden administration in South China Sea
Twenty days after the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, the Pentagon conducted dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea for the first time since last summer and maintained an impressive number of forces intended to send a continuous message to China.
The navy announced Monday the same day the double operation of the strike groups of the aircraft carriers Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz which “aim to maintain the readiness of the United States and credible forces in combat to reassure allies and partners and preserve peace in the region.
Eric Sayers, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said today in an article in the online publication War on the Rocks, that Biden and his administration “are inheriting a very different world than when he was last in the White House just four years ago. . “
“China’s predatory and coercive behavior under President Xi Jinping has increased rapidly in recent years, targeted against Uyghur Muslims, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Australia, Japan and others,” said Sayers, former special assistant of US Pacific Command, where he advised then-Adm. Harry Harris on Strategic Engagement in the Indo-Pacific.
Biden said on February 4 that “America’s leaders must face this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to compete with the United States and Russia’s determination to damage and disrupt our democracy. .
The United States “will meet directly” the challenges posed to prosperity, security and democratic values ”by our most serious competitor, China,” he said.
The destroyer USS John S. McCain conducted a “freedom of navigation operation” on February 5 and “asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation near the Paracel Islands” in the disputed South China Sea, the navy said. The John S. McCain also transited the Taiwan Strait on February 4.
The Air Forces of the United States, Japan and Australia are participating in the Cope North 2021 annual conference at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam from February 3-19.
More than 1,800 U.S. Airmen, Marines and Sailors train alongside 400 Japanese and Australian servicemen, with around 95 aircraft from 23 flying units participating, according to the Air Force.
Operations take place at Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field in Guam, as well as Koror and Angaur in Palau.
In a first for Cope North, the Pacific Air Force’s largest multilateral exercise, the F-35A Joint Strike Fighters of the 356th Fighter Squadron in Alaska are participating in communications with Japanese and Australian aircraft.
“The fighters will also conduct close air support missions and offensive and defensive counter-air and in-flight refueling missions, culminating in a major force employment exercise aimed at increasing readiness and interoperability between the three countries, ”Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.
In announcing the John S. McCain freedom of navigation operation, the Navy said that “the illicit and radical maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the sea, including the freedoms of navigation. and flyover, free trade and unfettered commerce and freedom of economic opportunity for the nations of the South China Sea littoral. “
China, Taiwan and Vietnam all claim sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, the navy said.
The Navy said the last time the United States conducted dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea was in July 2020, when the Ronald Reagan and Nimitz aircraft carrier strike groups operated twice together in the region.
At a press conference today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked about the two aircraft carriers and a recent demonstration of the French navy’s freedom of navigation in the region to show cooperation with US, Australia and Japan.
Wang said the United States frequently sends ships and planes to the South China Sea “to build up muscle. This is not conducive to peace and stability in the region. “
China will continue to take the necessary measures to “firmly defend” its national sovereignty, he said.
Wang also said, “There is no problem with the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea. China always respects the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by all countries in the South China Sea in accordance with international law. However, we oppose any attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty and security and disrupt regional peace and tranquility under the pretext of “freedom of navigation.” “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]