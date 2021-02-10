Donald Trump opens historic second trial with shocking video from siege





Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial opened Tuesday in the Senate with graphic video of the Killer 6 attacking Congress and the defeated former President stoking a rallying crowd Were going to descend on Capitol Hill! as he encouraged a futile fight for his presidency.

The Senior House Attorney told senators the case would present cold and hard facts against Trump, who is accused of instigating the Capitol seat to overturn the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Senators sitting as jurors, many of whom fled for safety themselves that day, watched shocking video of the chaotic scene, rioters pushing police to storm hallways, Trump flags waving.

It’s a high felony and misdemeanor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, said in his opening remarks. If it is not an impenetrable offense, then there is no such thing.

Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be impeached twice. The Capitol siege stunned the world as rioters ransacked the building in an attempt to stop Bidens’ certification of victory, a nationwide attack on the nation’s seat of government unlike any in its history. Five people died.

An acquittal is likely, but the trial will test the attitude of nations to his brand of presidential power, the resolve of Democrats to prosecute him, and the loyalty of Trump’s Republican allies who defend him.

Trump’s lawyers insist he is not guilty of the sole charge of inciting insurgency, his fiery words being only a figure of speech as he encouraged a rallying crowd to fight like hell for his presidency. But prosecutors say he doesn’t have a good defense and they promise new evidence.

Listen, listen, listen, the Acting Sergeant-at-Arms intoned to begin the trial.

Security remained extremely tight at the Capitol, a location changed after the attack, fenced in with barbed wire and armed National Guard troops on patrol. The nine House Administrators walked through the shuttered building to bring the matter to the Senate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden would not be watching his predecessor’s trial.

Joe Biden is the president, he’s not an expert, he’s not going to comment on back-and-forth arguments, she said.

With senators assembled as an impeachment tribunal, vowed to deliver impartial justice, the trial began with a debate and vote on whether it was constitutionally permissible to prosecute Trump after he was no longer in office. the White House.

Trump’s defense team focused on the issue of constitutionality, which could resonate with Republicans keen to acquit Trump without being seen to forgive his behavior.

But House prosecutors argued there was no exception in January for an outgoing president. Representative Joe Neguse, a Democrat from Colorado, brought up the corruption case of William Belknap, a war secretary in the Ulysses S. Grant administration, who was arraigned, tried and ultimately acquitted by the Senate after having left office.

President Trump has not been charged with corruption and misconduct. He was indicted for inciting a violent insurgency, an insurgency where people died, in that building, Neguse said. If Congress stood ready, it would invite future presidents to use their power without any fear of accountability.

It seems unlikely that House prosecutors will call witnesses, in part because the senators were witnesses themselves. At his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump declined a request for testimony.

The Trumps defense team said they plan to counter with their own cache of videos of Democratic politicians giving fiery speeches. We have a few videos up our sleeve, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said in a podcast Monday.

When trying to make sense of a second Trump trial, the public should keep in mind that Donald Trump was the first president to refuse to accept his defeat, said Timothy Naftali, associate clinical professor at the University of New York and impeachment expert.

This trial is one way to have this difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurgency, Naftali said.

A first test on Tuesday will focus on a vote on the constitutionality of the trial, signaling attitudes in the Senate. The house is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with a two-thirds vote, 67 senators, required for sentencing.

A similar question was asked late last month, when Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a vote to quash the trial because Trump was no longer in office. At that time, 45 Republicans voted in favor of Paul’s measure. Only five Republicans joined Democrats in continuing the lawsuit: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Presidential impeachment trials have only been conducted three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump last year.

Usually, senators sit at their desks on such occasions, but the COVID-19 crisis has even turned that tradition upside down. Instead, Senators will be allowed to spread out, in the Marble Room right next to the Senate, where the proceedings will be broadcast on television, and in the public galleries above the room, to reflect the social distancing, according to a person familiar with the discussions. .

The president is not the chief justice of the Supreme Court, as has been the tradition for the few presidential impeachment trials, but the oldest member of the majority party, Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, opening arguments would begin at noon Wednesday, with until 4 p.m. on either side for introductions. The trial is expected to continue over the weekend.

In the filings, lawyers for the former president launched a full-scale attack on the House case, dismissing the trial as a political theater on the same floor of the crowded Senate.

Trump’s supporters suggest he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he encouraged his supporters to protest on Capitol Hill, and they argue that the Senate is not allowed to try Trump now that he has left office.

House impeachment officials, in their own documents, claim that Trump betrayed the American people and has no valid excuse or defense.

Trumps second impeachment trialis is expected to diverge from the long and complicated affair of a year ago. In this case, Trump was accused of privately pressuring Ukraine to dig up the dirt on Biden, then Democratic rival for the presidency.

This time, Trumps stops the rhetoric of the gathering of robberies and the assault on the Capitol being played for the world. The trial could be over in half the time.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president quickly, a week after the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a policeman who died the day after her injuries.

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

