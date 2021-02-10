SC Forms Bench To Hear Supplemental Fund Case Today





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a larger five-member judiciary on the issue of the distribution of development funds to lawmakers by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will be heard today ( Wednesday).

The bench, led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, includes Judge Isa, Judge Mushir Alam, Judge Umar Ata Bandial and Judge Ijaz Ul Ahsan. The tribunal addressed opinions to the Principal Secretary to Premiers, the Cabinet Division Secretary, the Secretary of Finance, Federal and Provincial Advocates General, and Chief Secretaries. The court also warned the attorney general as well as all the attorneys general.

Last week, Judge Isa took note of the development funds approved for members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies by Prime Minister Khan at a meeting last month, warning that legal action would be taken if the decision was found to be against the law. .

On January 27, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of the Pakistan-led ruling alliance parliamentary party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Parliament, in which he approved grants of Rs 500 million for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

The grants were allocated within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals so that legislators could implement development programs in their constituencies. The decision came after longstanding demands from lawmakers for the release of development funds.

Judge Isa, while hearing a separate case, quoted a newspaper article on the approval of development funds and summoned Pakistan’s Attorney General, Attorney Khalid Jawed Khan (AGP), to brief the court of the case.

The attorney general said he would give the court an update after receiving instructions from the government and further gave assurances that any action taken would be in light of constitutional law and legal precedent.

