[POPULER NASIONAL] An explanation of the national police concerning the death of Maaher At-Thuwailibi

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Information concerning the death of Soni Eranata or Maaher At-Thuwailibi be the most wanted by readers Kompas.com Tuesday (09/02/2021).

Maaher is a suspect in a SARA-based hate speech case on social media.

A number of articles on Maaher’s death have been included in popular National Office headlines Kompas.com.

The article on the police explanation for Maaher’s death in the police criminal investigations prison became the most read news on the national office. Kompas.com.

Besides, the discussion on the revision of Law (Law) No. 7 of 2017 on Election is also always interesting for the readers. Kompas.com.

An article containing an analysis by the executive director of Indonesian political indicators, Burhanudin Muhtadi, regarding the possibility of incentives given by President Joko Widodo to parties that refuse revision of the electoral law also attracts the interest of readers Kompas.com.

The article containing Burhanudin’s analysis was also included in a series of popular articles on the national office. Kompas.com.

Here is the explanation:

1. Explanation of the national police concerning the death of Maaher At-Thuwailibi

The head of the public relations division of the national police, Inspector General Argo Yuwono, said, Soni Eranata or Maaher At-Thuwailibi is dead the world in Polri criminal investigation prison with the detention status of an attorney general.