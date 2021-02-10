Moon

Credit: NASA

Turkey will send an investigation to make a hard landing on the Moon in 2023 as part of the country’s centenary celebrations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The moonshot will be followed by a second probe scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface in 2028. They are part of a …

