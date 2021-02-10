Former President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins





WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday in the Senate. Trump is accused by the House of instigating a violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election.

Prosecutors argue it is a “serious constitutional crime,” but Trump’s defense team insist his fiery words at a rally just before the January 6 riot did not were just a figure of speech. His lawyers also say trying a former president is unconstitutional.

The debate on this constitutional question should mark the opening day. The trial will open with a four-hour debate on whether the trial is constitutional now that Trump is no longer in office. After that, prosecutors and Trump’s defense team will each have up to 4 p.m. each to make their case.

Although Trump’s acquittal is expected, Democrats believe the trial is necessary to hold Trump accountable. A two-thirds Senate vote would be needed to convict Trump of the accusation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said President Joe Biden will be busy with the business of the presidency and will not spend much time watching the proceedings.

The House impeached Trump last month, saying he alone was responsible for the mob of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the presidential election count on Jan.6.

House Democrats who are pursuing the impeachment case against Donald Trump said in a final pre-trial brief that lawyers for the former president were trying to “put the blame on his supporters” because they argue he does not is not responsible for the Capitol uprising.

Democrats say lawyers’ argument that Trump did not incite the Jan.6 riot ignores Trump’s earlier false claims that there was widespread election fraud and his attempts to rally supporters.

Trump’s team says he was protected by free speech when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to reverse his electoral defeat. He says Trump was using “struggle” as a general term, not as a direction for being violent.

Democrats say the former Republican president “knew that many of his supporters, agitated by his barrage of lies about a stolen election, were subject to violence.”

Democrats pursuing the case this week plan to show videos of the riot and tell graphic and personal stories of the riots, in which five people have died.

Trump’s lawyers say they will also have a video.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos