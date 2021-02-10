Prime Minister of Debt





Say the word U-turn in any political discussion and everyone immediately knows who they are referring to. This is how the word has become part of Imran Khan’s identity.

Whenever Khan makes a decision or statement of importance, more often than not, an old music video or tweet immediately surfaces in which Khan had previously taken the opposite stance on the same issue. The problem with these countless U-turns is not only their large scale, but also the lack of logic or justification both for the initial position and the subsequent change.

Initially, Khan takes an extreme stance on an issue, seemingly regardless of whether that stance is grounded in fact or serves a constructive purpose. Khan later takes a radical turn by saying or doing the opposite of what he previously criticized or approved, without providing any compelling reason for the change or admitting he was wrong about the initial position. The wide gap between his strong anti-debt stance while in opposition and his track record of accumulating debt during his tenure so far is a prime example.

Before taking office, Khan always portrayed himself as a crusader against debt. He put debt at the heart of his story. A country only borrows a lot if its leaders are corrupt, he has often said. He also said that as prime minister he would never accept loans or grants from other countries or the IMF. His hatred and loathing for debt was apparently so deep that he claimed to rather kill himself than beg for loans. A mediocre and insensitive choice of words for a person aspiring to lead the country, no doubt, but also proof of the efforts he was prepared to make at the time to convince the public that he abhorred debt.

Given these huge categorical promises, government borrowing or, at least, external government borrowing must have stopped or slowed down under Imran Khan, right? False. While his anti-debt stance in opposition was one extreme, his ruling debt record was the other. Imran Khan’s government has broken all previous records for debt accumulation and has already added more public debt than any other government in Pakistan’s history.

In June 2018, around the time the PML-N left office, gross public debt stood at Rs 24.95 trillion. By September 2020, the gross public debt had increased to 36.95 billion rupees. That’s an increase of Rs12 trillion or 48 percent in just over two years, according to figures from the State Bank of Pakistans. To put it in context, during the PML-Ns, the total five-year public debt only increased by 10.66 billion rupees.

On the external front, contrary to his bold promises, Imran Khan has borrowed from other countries as well as the IMF. The government’s external debt rose from 7.8 trillion rupees in June 2018 to 12 trillion rupees in September 2020, an increase of 4.2 trillion rupees or 54% in just over two years, compared to to an increase of only Rs 3.5 trillion in the PML. Ns full term of five years. The public debt figures for December 2020, scheduled for release by the State Bank in mid-February 2021, are expected to be even darker.

When these figures are presented to Imran Khan’s army spokesperson, what they all believe is that the PTI government has only taken out loans to pay off debts incurred by PML-N governments. and PPP. If this were the case, there would have been no increase in the public debt because the total of new borrowing would have equaled the total of repaid debt. In fact, the PTI government has increased the public debt by 12 trillion rupees. In other words, the amount borrowed by the current government is 12 trillion rupees more than the amount of debt it has repaid. It may seem like a case of stating the obvious, but in the face of lies and propaganda, stating and repeating the obvious has become a necessity.

Not only has total debt increased under Imran Khan’s watch, but debt sustainability has also worsened considerably. The ratio of gross public debt to GDP has increased significantly from 72% in June 2018 to 87% in June 2020.

While the increase in the size and unsustainability of public debt under Imran Khan is in itself of deep concern, it is also important to examine and compare how the loans contracted were deployed. Between 2013 and 2018, the PML-N used the amount it borrowed to implement the CPEC, install 11,000 MW of electricity, build 2,000 km of highways, establish LNG terminals, increase development spending, achieve 5.8% GDP growth and much more. The PTI has borrowed more in two years than the PML-N in five years, but what does it have to show for that? Negative GDP growth, high inflation, rising unemployment, increased poverty, sugar and wheat shortages, LNG and electricity crises, high budget deficits and reduced development spending.

Any discussion of the PTI and the debt would be incomplete without mentioning the high-level debt commission of inquiry announced by Imran Khan in a bizarre televised speech to the nation at midnight in June 2019 to investigate loans taken between 2008 and 2018 The findings of the commission did not identify any wrongdoing and found all loan amounts going to the government’s Federal Consolidated Fund, which is why Imran Khan remained silent about the commission and claimed it did not happen. was never produced. But there are three other facts about the commission that also highlight Imran Khan’s inconsistencies and hypocrisy.

First, by the time the Prime Minister announced the commission, his own government had already overseen the largest increase in public debt ever recorded in a single year by a government, which was also higher than the previous three years combined. Second, the financial adviser he had appointed a month earlier when the commission was announced, Hafeez Sheikh, had been finance minister for three of the ten years the commission had been tasked with investigating and overseeing. an increase of more than 50%. of total public debt during this period. Third, the period chosen for the survey was limited to the PML-N and PPP government terms, while the previous PML-Q government period was excluded. No price to guess why.

So here are some questions for Imran Khan based on his own previous statements. Does the record rise in public debt during his tenure mean that he is an extremely corrupt PM? Will a high-level commission also be formed to investigate the current government’s record levels of debt accumulation? Will Khan explain how these huge loans were used? Don’t hold your breath for the answers.

The point is, Khan has made a huge turnaround on the debt issue. The man who once criticized debt more than anyone has now accumulated more debt than any prime minister in Pakistan’s history. The once self-proclaimed anti-debt crusader has become the undisputed prime minister of debt.

The author is Deputy Secretary General of PML-N and member of the Economic Advisory Council of PML-N.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @BilalAKayani

