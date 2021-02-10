Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke today in a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to end the violence in Afghanistan, saying “no outside power” can stop India’s friendship with it and that the two countries want to see the region free from “serious threat” of terrorism.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani which saw the two sides sign an agreement for India to build a dam in Afghanistan to provide potable water to the city of Kabul .

In his brief speech, Prime Minister Modi also expressed concern over the increase in incidents of violence in Afghanistan, including the “cowardly” targeting of innocent citizens, journalists and activists, and said that India would always support the Afghan people in their journey of “patience, courage” and determination “.

“I want to assure every Afghan brother and sister, from Badakhshan to Nimroz and Herat to Kandahar, that India is with you. With every step of your journey of patience, courage and determination, India will be with you” , did he declare.

In his remarks, President Ghani said peace in Afghanistan was within reach if the parties and their Taliban supporters adopted a genuine political solution, seen as a clear benchmark in Pakistan.

The Afghan president said terrorism should be seen as a “complete ecosystem” and not as isolated groups or individuals, noting that “destructive forces” threaten the future of the region.

Prime Minister Modi said that strengthening internal unity among Afghans is very important and inspired confidence that a united Afghanistan will be able to meet any challenge.

“No outside power can stop the development of Afghanistan or the Indo-Afghan friendship,” he said.

India has been a major stakeholder in Afghanistan and has extended its development assistance to around USD 3 billion in recent years to the country.

“We are concerned about the growing violence in Afghanistan. Innocent citizens, journalists and activists are being cowardly targeted. We have called for an immediate end to the violence and we immediately support a comprehensive ceasefire,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said.

“Violence is a response to peace, and the two cannot go hand in hand. As close neighbors and strong strategic partners, India and Afghanistan want their region free from the serious crisis of terrorism and ‘extremism,’ he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India supports a peace process led, owned and controlled by Afghanistan.

“In the success of Afghanistan, we see the success of India and its entire region,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of the Lalandar dam.

In his brief speech at the meeting, President Ghani said all stakeholders should be urged to abide by the “rules of sovereignty” and to stop giving “shrines” and interfering in the affairs of their neighbors. , in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan is within reach if the parties and their supporters of the Taliban adopt a genuine political solution. But the Afghan people will not submit and surrender. It must be understood that our security forces are not defeated. “, did he declare.

The Afghan president also warned that if his country plunges into uncertainty, the consequences for the region and the world will be “disastrous”.

Describing India as a true partner, President Ghani thanked her for her “gift of water” and said that the Shatoot Dam would inject enough water into the Kabul River.

He said India’s aid was the foundation for democratic stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“India’s aid is emblematic of our landscapes, from the Salma dam to power lines to the Afghan parliament, a symbol of our democracy,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Ghani referred to Rabindranath Tagore’s short story “Kabuliwala” while talking about the cultural and civilizational ties between the two countries.

“We would like to thank again (Rabindranath) Tagore for giving the Indian people the image of Kabuliwala and today, on behalf of Kabuliwalas, I would like to thank you,” he told Prime Minister Modi.

The Lalandar Dam, popularly known as the Shatoot, is part of India’s new development assistance in Afghanistan.

“The Lalandar dam would meet the drinking water needs of the city of Kabul, provide irrigation water to neighboring areas, rehabilitate the existing irrigation and drainage network, help with flood protection and efforts management in the region, and would also supply electricity to the region, ”the Foreign Ministry said.

This is the second large dam built by India in Afghanistan after the Salma Dam, which was inaugurated by PM Modi in June 2016.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Lalandar (Shatoot) dam is a reflection of India’s strong and long-term commitment to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan and the lasting partnership between our two country, ”the MEA said.

He said India has so far completed more than 400 projects covering the 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

