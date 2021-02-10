[Cek Fakta] Is there an invitation to demonstrate Jokowi’s impeachment plan? These are the facts

Dissemination of a story concerning the invitation to a demonstration concerning the impeachment plan of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This story is circulating in the group WhastApp, recently.

The event is scheduled for Friday February 12, 2021. At the invitation there was the Indonesian BEM as PIC or responsible for the action.

<< DEMONSTRATION OF PRESIDENT JOKOWI'S IMPROVEMENT PLAN. Since the actions of the Jokowi regime are far removed from people's expectations, insecurity, abuse of power and even anarchy in many cases, all Indonesians who want a just change in leadership are called upon. so that they can be closer:

DAY / DATE: FRIDAY February 12, 2021

At: 1:00 p.m. WIB s / d lengserkan jokowi – Makruf Amin. Don’t come home until people win

TIKUM: PROCLAMATION TUGU is pursued by the convoy to the Ministry of Political and Legal Affairs & the last point of Taman Pandang MONAS

Keep democracy, keep the people’s desire for justice, keep the constitution, dismiss Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, restore the dual function of the armed forces as a means of defense and security and state policy, dissolve the cabinet and parliament, form the DPRMPRS

UNITED PEOPLE …

Let us all unite to express the rights of the people and remove President Jokowi from the siege of the palace!

DRESSCODE: WHITE, black stockings

PIC: WELL Indonesia

PR

SHARE WITH OUR BROTHER ANYWHERE YOU CAN CONTINUE TO ENJOY “

According to our investigation, the claim that the Indonesian BEM is responsible for the demonstration plan is not valid. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it.

On the other hand, there are at least two large groups linked to the BEM (Student Executive Board) known. Namely, BEM SI (All Indonesia) and BEM Nusantara.

The name of the organization closest to that indicated on the invitation is BEM SI. The BEM SI coordinator provided clarifications.

“It is not true that BEM SI will lead the impeachment action of President Jokowi on Friday, February 12, 2021, and is not involved at all in it,” said BEM SI Alliance Center coordinator Remy Hastian, as Medcom.id reported on February 9. , 2021.

Remy underlined that BEM SI defends democratic values ​​and acts in accordance with the Constitution. BEM SI also failed to justify the unconstitutional indictment (coup) act against the president.

On Monday February 8, 2021, Polda Metro Jaya’s public relations manager, Kombes Yusri Yunus, admitted not knowing the information. At that time, his party would verify the accuracy of the information.

“I don’t know yet. Later, check first,” Yusri said, reported by goriau.com, Monday February 8, 2021.

Conclusion:

The claim that the Indonesian BEM is responsible for the demonstration plan is unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it.

This information is classified as a fabricated content hoax. Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of bogus content. This content is formed with 100% content which cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus information about vacancies and the like.

