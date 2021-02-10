President Xi Jinping congratulates Buhari





BY Victoria Ojeme President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of Nigeria congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the anniversary of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China. Jinping's congratulatory message to Buhari was made available to reporters by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday. According to Jinping, the past 50 years have witnessed good development momentum, fruitful results, close cooperation and coordination in all sectors. The Chinese leader said: On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and on my behalf Your Excellency and through you to the friendly Nigerian government and people best wishes. The past half-century has witnessed the growing consolidation of traditional China-Nigerian friendship, fruitful results of practical cooperation and close coordination in international and regional affairs. In recent years, the China-Nigeria strategic partnership has enjoyed good development momentum, which has effectively improved the well-being of two peoples. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and African countries, including Nigeria, have joined hands in the fight against the pandemic and presented the brotherhood of China and Africa in happiness and unhappiness. I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Nigerian relations and I am ready to join with you in seizing the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I wish the Federal Republic of Nigeria the prosperity and happiness of its people. I wish the friendship between China and Nigeria will last forever, the Xis post read. Likewise, Mr. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, in a letter to his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, said he was ready to partner with him to elevate Sino relations. -Nigerians. His letter reads as follows: On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and best wishes. Over the past 50 years, Sino-Nigerian relations have enjoyed strong and stable development, cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results. China and Nigeria have maintained close coordination and cooperation in international affairs, worked in solidarity and supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Not long ago, I paid a fruitful visit to Nigeria and reached a broad consensus with Your Excellency on issues such as the development of bilateral relations. I am ready to join with you in raising the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level. I wish Your Excellency good health and success, said Yi.







