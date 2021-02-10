The problems of the textile sector will be raised with PM: Razak – Journal





KARACHI: Trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday assured value-added textile stakeholders to raise their concerns with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet.

In an online meeting with representatives from the textile and value-added sectors, the adviser said the government would review and resolve some of the issues highlighted at the meeting.

The associations representing the textile industry urged Mr. Dawood to abolish all duties and taxes by a presidential ordinance and to authorize the duty-free importation of cotton yarn, a basic raw material of the value-added textile sector.

The online meeting was attended by Chairman of the Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Central Chairman of Pakistan Association of Hosiery Exporters and Manufacturers (PHMA) Riaz Ahmed, President of PHMA (South Zone) Tariq Munir, Senior Vice President of PHMA (North Zone) Farukh Iqbal) as well as businessmen Ijaz Khokhar, Haroon Shamsi and Zia Alamdar.

Participants called on the government to ban the export of cotton yarns of 30 units or less until June 2021 to ensure the availability of quality yarns for the export sector so that orders can be completed hassle-free. nor troubles. They said the government should consider allowing the import of cotton yarn from India through the Wagah border, as quality yarns are not available and prices are skyrocketing.

Likewise, anti-dumping duties on imported goods intended for re-export by export-oriented units and the manufacturing bond should also be removed, they said. Industry representatives further called for the freezing of special tariffs of 7.5 cents for electricity and $ 6.5 for gas for at least three years and the uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas for respond to export orders, industry representatives said.

The value-added textile sector has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans for industrialization, increasing exports, creating a trade surplus, creating jobs and securing valuable foreign exchange cannot become possible only when cotton yarn and uninterrupted supply of public services are provided at special rates. .

The associations have also expressed their deep concern at the recent announcement of the federal government concerning the shutdown of gas to industrial captive power plants (CCP).

Posted in Dawn on February 10, 2021

