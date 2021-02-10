Susi Pudjiastuti clarifies allegations of will to sink President Joko Widodo





SRIPOKU.COM — Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti (56) was attacked last week by internet users using social networks, including Twitter. Susi is considered to have constantly attacked the government policies of President Joko Widodo. Certainly, the former cabinet minister of President Joko Widodo for the period 2014-2019 has denied this accusation. This denial was expressed in a special interview on the national television channel KompasTV which was hosted by presenter Rossiana Silalahi. As reported by Kompas.tv on Wednesday (02/10/2021), Susi clarified this. He denied the internet users’ accusations. • Susi Pudjiastuti blocked Sandi’s Twitter for the 2019 presidential election, unblocked after becoming Minister Jokowi • Donald Trump’s deleted Twitter post smells of glorification, unfortunately it’s viral “No, nothing (against Pak Jokowi). I appeal, I ask you to appeal. I will ask Pak Jokowi to do whatever is good for people. That’s all!” Said Susi Pudjiastuti quoted by KompasTV. The accusation stems from President Jokowi’s tweet via Twitter on February 7 regarding the Covid-19 pandemic which is not yet over, resulting in feelings of boredom, fatigue and sadness. Jokowi tweeted on Sunday, February 7, 2021. “A year under the veil of a pandemic, of course, there is a feeling of boredom, fatigue and sadness. We both lack the normal atmosphere, do activities like before, and are not gripped by fear. Let us all fight to end this pandemic. with strict discipline in the implementation of health protocols, ”Jokowi tweeted last Sunday. • Asked about his desire to become minister again, Susi Pudjiastuti gave an answer to the shock of Najwa Shihab • Susi Pudjiastuti Viralizes Mahfud MD Lecture Video with Subject of Damaged People and Government Susi also responded to the teasing, and he asked Jokowi to stop saying hate so the public wouldn’t feel the Covid-19 pandemic. “Please help with the President’s call to stop hate speech … good hate speech in the name of religion, race / ethnicity, volunteers etc everyone,” Susi Pudjiastuti tweeted on same day. According to Susi, he conveyed an appeal to President Jokowi, of course (the language) is different from that of a state official and as a commoner. Susi thinks that hate speech must be stopped to make the heart happy.







