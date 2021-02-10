These photos show UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrating Brexit in January 2020





Photos circulating on Facebook claim to show British Prime Minister Boris Johnson striking a traditional Burmese gong to support the people of Myanmar after a military coup on February 1, 2021. The claim is false: The photo shows Johnson celebrating the separation of the Britons in the European Union on January 31, 2020. Photocirculation on Facebook pages in Myanmar, including Here, Here, and Here. Bad omens for military demons, reads the caption of a message in the Burmese language. It has been shared over 300 times since February 4, 2021. To show his support for the Burmese people who are hitting pots and pans to protest the military coup, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister of England, came to support democracy in the Myanmar, alongside Myanmar. people yesterday. The screenshot of the misleading message, taken on February 5, 2021 The Myanmar military seized power in a bloodless coup on February 1, 2021, arresting de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and imposing a one-year state of emergency. The coup triggered global outrage and protests in Myanmar, with an online steam-gathering movement calling on the public to voice their opposition every night by banging pots and pans. The military justified its seizure of power by alleging widespread fraud in the November elections which Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD won in a landslide. But international and local observers – as well as Myanmar’s own election observer – did not report any major issues that could have affected the integrity of the vote. While Britain has condemned Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention and called for her immediate release, the photos circulating on Facebook bear no relation to the coup in Myanmar. A reverse image search on Google found a Newscast with the photos of Johnson hitting the gong published by UK tabloid The Sun on February 1, 2020. Screenshot of the report published by The Sun, taken on February 5, 2021 The title reads: BONG KING BORIS: Boris Johnson chimes in the new era of Brexit on gong for 80 guests in Downing Street. Britain became the first nation to leave the European Union at 11:00 p.m. (11:00 p.m. GMT) on January 31, 2020, severing ties with the bloc after more than four decades of membership. The split follows years of political wrangling after the British voted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum that bitterly divided the nation. Ministers, assistants and officials who had gathered in the State Room at No 10 counted down the last seconds before the British left the EU at 11 p.m. Friday. Then, to their surprise, amusement and elation, he produced the miniature gong and hit it 11 times with a small mallet, the article reads. The photos were also featured in an article by The Guardian newspaper, which attributed the images to Downing Street photographer Andrew Parsons.

