Photos shared in misleading context to suggest they show Erdogan inspecting homes for 2020 earthquake survivors

Three photos have been shared thousands of times on Facebook alongside a claim that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is inspecting the project to build 70,000 elite homes for earthquake survivors in 2020. The assertion is misleading. While one photo shows Erdogan inspecting a housing project for 2020 earthquake survivors in eastern Turkey, the other two photos show houses being built for residents of the southern village of Dedemli. western part of the country, which should be relocated before a planned dam project. Photos have been sharedHereonFacebook on February 1, 2021. It has been shared 4,800 times. The first and third photos show an aerial view of rows of two-story houses on a large lot. The second photo shows Erdogan, wearing a face mask, looking at buildings from a helicopter. The Indonesian-language caption of the message translates into English as: President Erdogan: I have built 70,000 units of elite houses readily available to the Turkish people. Erdogan inspects the project to build 70,000 elite homes for Turks who lost their homes after an earthquake in 2020. Screenshot of the misleading message, taken on February 5, 2021 The photos also appeared on Facebook Here, Here and Here; as well as on Twitter Here, Here and Herenext to a similar claim. The claim, however, is misleading. Photo of Erdogan A reverse image search on Google revealed that Erdogan’s photo was released with a media release Here, on the official website of the Turkish president, dated January 25, 2021. The press release reads: President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at the commemoration of the 1st anniversary of the Elaz earthquake and the key handover ceremony for post-earthquake houses in Elaz. Noting that with the additional 5,500 residences newly delivered to their owners, a total of 8,000 families have now received new homes, President Erdoan said: We have built a whole new city which is modern, safe and fully equipped with facilities social benefits for our nearly 100,000 citizens of Elaz with an investment of over 5 billion lire. Turkey, which has built so many quality residences in such a short period of time, is now able to heal wounds and quickly redress grievances. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Turkish province of Elazig on January 24, 2020, killing dozens and injuring around 1,500, AFP reported Here. The Anadolu Agency, the official Turkish news agency, also reported that Erdogan handed over ownership of the houses to the quake victims. Here January 25, 2021. Below is a screenshot comparison of Erdogan’s photo in the misleading post (L) and his photo on the Turkish Presidency website (R): Comparison of screenshots of Erdogan’s photo in the misleading post (L) and his photo on the Turkish Presidency website (R) Accommodation photos Reverse image searches revealed that the other two photos were published in this press release from the government-run Konya Water and Sewage Company (KOSKI) in the Turkish city of Konya. Below is a screenshot of the article on the KOSKI website: Screenshot of the article on the KOSKI website According to the press release of January 25, 2021, the Konya municipal government has just completed the water and sewer system for the new houses it is building for residents of Grandfather village, which will be underwater after the opening of the Bozkir dam. The construction of new houses in Konya was also reported by Ruptly tv and Government of Konya Municipality. Below are screenshot comparisons of the two housing photos in the misleading post (L) and photos on the KOSKI (R) website: Screen shot comparisons of the two housing photos in the misleading post (L) and photos on the KOSKI website (R)

