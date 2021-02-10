Divisive politics tear families apart as Donald Trump impeachment trial begins





The Reffitt family had been expecting a police visit, but they didn’t expect heavily armed officers to nearly break through their door in the middle of the night.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Guy Reffitt, 48, who traveled to Washington DC to attend the rally of then President Donald Trump on January 6.

Guy was filmed on the steps of the US Capitol, washing his eyes with water after being sprayed with pepper.

Guy Reffitt has been charged with trespassing on restricted federal property. Court documents also claim he is a member of an extremist militia (Reuters).

“He felt that knocking on the doors of the Senate, making the voice of the American people heard was important,” Guy’s wife Nicole Reffitt said at 7:30 am.

“He never wanted a single window to break, he never even tried to break a window.

“He went there, because we believe that freedom once lost is lost forever.”

But Jackson, Guy and Nicole’s 18-year-old son, informed authorities his father participated in the riot. He told the FBI that Guy threatened his family with violence upon his return home in Wylie, Texas.

Jackson Reffitt was interviewed on American television about his father.

Court documents allege Guy told his children that: “The traitors get shot.”

“Her voice was not raised,” said Guy’s daughter, Peyton Reffitt, 16.

“He wasn’t in Jackson’s face. The statement is irrelevant, but I feel out of tone, he was using it in figurative language.”

When the FBI arrived with guns drawn, it became clear to Guy’s wife, Nicole, that he was not arrested for standing only on the steps of the US Capitol.

“It really sank into the fact that Jackson had planned to give his father back,” she said, in tears.

Guy remains behind bars charged with trespassing on restricted federal property. Court documents also claim he is a member of an extremist militia, the Texas Freedom Force.

The first time Nicole, Peyton, and Guy’s other daughter, Sarah, found out what Jackson had done was when they saw him on CNN.

“I worked and I walked around the restaurant, and I watch TV, and it’s just Jackson’s face talking on TV, on all of them,” Sarah said.

Guy’s daughters do not share their parents’ political views, but they do argue that the family home has always been a safe space for heated debate.

Jackson has not been home since the arrest other than picking up clothes from his room.

He told the ABC there was no way his father’s comments could have been interpreted as anything other than a threat to his safety.

The story of the Reffitts is just one example of family and friends who told authorities about people who were at the Capitol Riots. Other people interviewed at 7:30 a.m. refused to be questioned, citing death threats.

“Do we have a Gestapo over there?” Nicole Reffitt said.

“Is this what is happening … where friends and family turn to relatives and colleagues because their political ideology is different?”

Constitutional Argument on Impeachment Trial Professor Paul Schiff Berman says that “the idea that you might bar someone from holding future office is a serious part of the Constitution’s impeachment clause.” (Provided)

Former President Donald Trump is charged with “serious crimes” for inciting the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, killing five people.

His lawyers argue that prosecuting the former president in an impeachment trial is unconstitutional because he is now a private citizen.

One of the consequences of an impeachment conviction is removal from office, and Trump’s legal team argues that is now a moot point.

What is Plan B for Democrats?

A little-known clause in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution could prevent Donald Trump from running again.

Read more

“It is certainly true that Trump can no longer be impeached, but he can certainly be excluded [from holding public office]Said Paul Schiff Berman, professor of constitutional law at George Washington University.

“If you could never sue someone who was no longer in office in an impeachment trial, that would allow someone to resign before they could be removed from future office.

“They have to be held accountable, and the idea that you might bar someone from future office is a serious part of the Constitution’s impeachment clause.”

Professor Schiff Berman also criticized the former president’s argument that his speech at the pre-riot rally, where he repeatedly claimed the election was stolen from him, was protected by the freedom to expression.

“We have never had a president who fomented an insurrection against democracy, against the Capitol, against the entire federal government,” he said.

Read our full coverage of the US election and its aftermath. Impeachment Numbers May Not Stack The impeachment trial brief states that “the Capitol was tainted” during the riot. (AP: Jose Luis Magana)

As the impeachment trial began in Washington DC, Democratic impeachment officials attempted to bring jurors back to the bleak day of January 6.

The jurors, the 100 senators of the United States Congress, were on Capitol Hill as the crowd tore the building apart, and were rushed to safety.

“The only honorable path at this point was for President Trump to accept the results and concede electoral defeat,” said the trial brief written by impeachment officials.

“[Donald Trump] summoned a crowd to Washington, urged them into a frenzy, and led them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“President Trump has endangered our Republic and inflicted deep and lasting wounds on our nation.

“His conduct has left more than five dead and many more injured. The Capitol has been defiled. The line of succession has been jeopardized. America’s world reputation has been damaged.”

Lawyers for the former president accused Democrats of suffering from “Trump’s inconvenience syndrome” obsessed with bringing it down.

As it stands, it doesn’t appear that enough Senate Republicans are siding with the Democrats in condemning the former president, 17 of whom would have to break with their party to make this happen.

A fortnight ago, only five voted with their Democratic counterparts to move the trial forward, as Republican Senator Rand Paul called for a vote to drop the process on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

Learn more about US politics:

“There just aren’t many moderate Republicans in the Senate caucus who have even publicly stated that they are considering condemning President Trump,” said Daniel Bush, senior political reporter for PBS NewsHour.

“Yes those numbers could change, maybe we could get up to 10 Republicans voting ‘yes’. There have been rumors about it.

“But it doesn’t look like 17 Republicans will end up doing it.”

At the end of last week, more than 370 staff, both House and Senate, signed an open letter to senators begging them to condemn Donald Trump for the riot.

“As employees of Congress, we do not have a vote on whether to condemn Donald J. Trump for his role in inciting the violent attack on Capitol Hill, but our senators do,” said the letter.

“And for our good, and that of the country, we ask them to vote to condemn the former president and to ban him from returning to office.”

The signatories were all Democratic staff. Republicans have avoided joining the public appeal.

Congress staff member Remmington F Belford believes Republicans may have been reluctant to sign the letter for fear of reprisal.

“It wasn’t for Democrats, it was, ‘Personal is the letter, if you’re comfortable signing. “It was not a partisan experience,” he told ABC.

He said he hoped senators would take note of the letter and address the serious concerns of staff members.

“I am an eternal optimist,” said Mr Belford.

“I had friends who hid behind desks, behind barricaded doors in fear of their lives.

“The staff are notoriously quiet … and we pray and hope that you will consider our voice when you vote.”

Fear of retaliation extends to the polls Lawyers for Donald Trump say it is unconstitutional to prosecute a former president in an impeachment trial (Reuters: Leah Millis).

Daniel Bush says some Republicans have found themselves in a difficult position, unwilling to approve of Donald Trump’s behavior, but fearing that their voting base will turn against them if they are seen giving up on him.

“This is the kind of pickle that Republican lawmakers are in. How far are they distancing themselves from Trump?” Mr. Bush said.

“And to what extent is that likely to anger his supporters, the very people who will vote for them in the midterm elections next year?”

“Nobody has the answer.”

Trump supporters are already promoting their efforts to kick Republicans from the House who voted to impeach the former president, and Republicans from the Senate who spoke out against him.

One group has launched a “Make America Great Again Sellout Tour” to find pro-Trump candidates to challenge incumbent Republicans.

Some local Republican members voted to censor their representatives. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is the one who underwent such treatment.

“If this president was a Democrat we both know how you would react but, because he had ‘Republican’ behind his name, you are defending him,” Senator Sasse said in a video on social media.

“Something has definitely changed over the past four years … but it’s not me.

“You are welcome to censor me again, but let’s be clear on why.

“It’s because I still believe, like you did before, that politics isn’t about some guy’s weird worship.”

