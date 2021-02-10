[Cek Fakta] Jokowi does not guarantee the freedom of citizens after speaking? These are the facts





A screenshot of President Joko Widodo's statement circulated "I guarantee your freedom of speech, but I do not guarantee freedom after speaking". This story is circulating on social networks Facebook. Facebook account Elia Kumala shared this story on February 9, 2021. The post was shared 12 times. The statement, retracted the article titled "Jokowi asks the public to be more active in criticizing and giving their opinion". The article is published on the tempo.co website.





Search: From team search results Medcom fact check, the claim that Jokowi’s statement does not guarantee freedom after speaking is false. In fact, the statement is edited and fictitious. In the original article, there was no statement by Jokowi that he did not guarantee the freedom of citizens after speaking. In the article, Jokowi called on the public to be more active in providing commentary and criticism to the government. This, Jokowi said, is part of the process to create better public services. “The public must be more active in conveying criticism about contributions or potential maladministration and public service providers must also continue to improve their efforts to improve,” Jokowi said during his remarks at the end report. of the Mediator’s year, Monday 8 February 2021. One of the criticisms and contributions can be made through the Indonesian mediator. Jokowi realizes that a lot has been accomplished and that there is also a lot that we need to improve. He believes the ombudsman has found various flaws that the government needs to correct. Reported medcom.id, Jokowi Jokowi said service improvement can not be separated from the roles of all parties. The community acts as a provider of information and criticism. Information about public service issues noted by residents can be immediately sent to the ombudsperson or Rotary representatives. “The public needs to be more active in conveying criticism, comments or potential maladministration,” Jokowi said. Conclusion: The claim that Jokowi’s statement does not guarantee freedom after speaking is false. In fact, the statement is edited and fictitious. This information is a type of hoax impostor content (fictitious content). Content of the impostor occurs when information benefits the statement of a famous and influential figure. Not only individuals, this fake content can also come in the form of imitation content supplementing the fame of a party or institution.



Reference: 1.https: //nasional.tempo.co/read/1430919/jokowi-minta-masyarakat-lebih-active-mengkitik-dan-memberi-kan/full&view=ok

2.https: //www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/ob33wjAb-jokowi-sebut-ombudsman-bantu-pemerintah-berbenah-diri

