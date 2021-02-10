Can China turn the tide and improve its reputation? – Analysis

By Nicholas Chiu

Against the wind, against the tides (neither feng nor shui) how was Chinese President Xi Jinping described China 2020. The grim description is appropriate, considering how China has fallen disrepute for his initial handling of COVID-19, re-education camps in Xinjiang, Hong Kong’s national security law, wolf warrior diplomacy, and the bloody border clash with India.

Now that Joe Biden, a foreign affairs veteran is committed to restore The world leadership of the United States, was inaugurated president of the United States, a more difficult future lies before Beijing. But certain tides can help Beijing out of its current dilemma.

First, a stable domestic policy gives Beijing more room for maneuver in foreign policy. Xi transforms moments of crisis including the pandemic, the floods of the Yangtze basin and the deterioration of relations between the United States and China into opportunities to unify the country around it. Despite speculation about a power struggle within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), no apparent opposition has emerged and criticism mercilessly excluded party.

The national approval has given Xi enough credit to continue his reign as the CCP celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021. According to a Global Times survey, 77.9% of Chinese surveyed believe that China’s global image has improved. Political chaos and the mismanagement of COVID-19 in Western countries has made the Chinese more confident in their political system. This indicates that Xi doesn’t need to make risky moves to secure his position.

The global alliance to counter China is also shaky. Governments talk about reduce economic dependence on China, but industries are not as interested. A survey conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found that 70.6% of US companies do not intend to relocate production outside of China. US-led efforts to decouple technology supply chains from China do not deceive South Korean manufacturers have also left.

Since China is expected to generate more than a third of global economic growth in 2021, the China habit is more difficult to break. Ignoring American objections, the European Union sign a Comprehensive investment agreement with China in December 2020. Do we want to feel better or to trade better? asked the head of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke. We need to understand how well we can shape China [on labour and human rights], he said. In addition to trade, pension funds in Western countries need positive real interest income from the Chinese government bond market.

Military cooperation against Chinese influence also has its limits. US officials are enthusiastic to balance China’s A2 / AD capabilities with medium-range missile deployments in the Asia-Pacific region, but allies like Japan are reluctant to welcome them. South Korea economic suffering after hosting the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system, it is a stark reminder of Beijing’s anger.

The the comeback du Quad, an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India has raised hopes of forming an Asian NATO. But a formal military alliance is unlikely due to different national interests. Unless China dramatically increases its military pressure, most Asian countries will still prefer cover to containment.

The Biden administration may be more effective at cajoling allies, but China’s insurmountable advantage over smaller powers makes its tactics of division and domination enduring. By hitting Australia with prices and reach out to Japan, South Korea and New Zealand with promises of cooperation, Beijing signals that it is ready to hand out carrots, but that it will also gladly use the stick on those who go against it.

Last, but not least, the de-escalation of US-China relations. Although competition from the great powers continues, there is room for cooperation. Biden Administration Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry recognized that Washington needs to talk with Beijing about climate change and needs to do it in a way that doesn’t force people in a corner to curl up and head into conflict. If Biden is serious about develop green energy in the United States, it goes need essential rare earths from China.

Given that current US tariffs and technology bans against China are should stay, the negotiations will be tough. But even a difficult engagement is better than outright conflict. Wall streets Rush in the Chinese market means the White House would be swarmed with lobbyists if US policy sabotages the Chinese economy and harms growing US business interests in China.

During the international reaction after the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989, Deng Xiaoping, then head of China, addressed the CCP saying: Do not fear the reactions of the world or a loss of our international prestige only when China will be successful in the development we will gain real prestige.

Like Deng, Xi believes that China’s global position depends on economic development, not political image. Despite the assumptions that China is falling back on its dual circulation strategy, Beijing’s real intention is to improve its domestic market and more to integrate in the global economy. Foreign containment and potential domestic unrest can only be resolved if China’s economic growth remains essential for all. If Beijing’s balancing act is successful, it may eventually turn things around.

* About the Author: Nicholas Chiu is a political and cross-strait affairs researcher based in Taipei.

Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum