PDM protecting the cycle of corruption: Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the alliance of 11 opposition parties – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – of trying to protect a system based on a “cycle of corruption and money laundering” – a system that , according to him, “weakens the nation”.

“They [opposition parties] spend money to come to power and then use that political power to make money to buy bureaucrats, media and other decision makers to consolidate their power and steal the wealth of the nation.

“[This wealth is then turned] in offshore assets, foreign assets [and] palatial residences abroad [through money laundering]Imran Khan said Tuesday in a series of hard-hitting posts on the microblogging site Twitter after the outrageous video appeared.

The video, from 2018, showed a man handing large sums of money, apparently Rs 20million, to various MPs in the ruling PTI’s KP Assembly and other parties for supporting the candidates of the PPP.

Immediately acknowledging the horse trade scandal, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to impeach Sultan Muhammad Khan, the provincial minister of law in office seen in the video counting stacks of money.

“The video showing the shameful manner in which politicians buy and sell Senate votes reflects the utter destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.

“The cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid story for our political elite,” the prime minister said in a reference to the video clip. “We are [however] determined to put an end to this cycle of corruption and money laundering which is weakening the nation, ”he added.

Addressing a press conference, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that as the date for the Senate elections approached, politicians began to set their prices to sell votes for the seats in the Senate.

“This is not a new practice because we have observed such a Bakra Mandi [livestock market] like the practices in parliament for a long time, but the PTI government wants to stop this odious game once and for all, ”added the Minister.

Umar said the leaked video – released to the media – was actually recorded in 2018 before the Senate elections and clearly showed that some members of the KP assembly were receiving money in exchange for their votes. .

He said the PTI canceled the party membership of the 20 accused AMPs, reflecting the party’s commitment to tackling corrupt practices at all levels.

The minister said that people won the election using money they won through unwarranted means and after winning the election they used their influence to earn more black money.

“It is necessary to tell the people that the government has presented a bill in parliament for a constitutional amendment to organize the senatorial elections by public ballot,” he said, referring to the relevant bill.

“The politicians who made fuss about the Amendment know that if the Amendment passes, their sources of black money would be shut down.”

Umar said that in the past, opposition leaders have repeatedly supported the idea of ​​holding Senate elections by public ballot, but now when it’s time to turn those statements into reality, they have started to play politics on the matter.

The minister rejected the PDM’s claim that the government was worried about the Senate elections and reminded them that the government had succeeded in pushing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bills through the upper house despite the absence of a majority in the Senate.

Speaking of the filing of a presidential reference seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court on the open ballot in the senatorial elections, Umar said polling time is approaching and the SC has yet to make a decision.

“This is why the government decided to issue an order, but the Supreme Court would have the final say on the matter.” He said the interpretation of the Constitution was the domain of the Supreme Court and the government would accept its decision.

To a question, Umar said MPAs and MPs are “free to support anyone and the Constitution does not prevent them from doing so.” But there should be a base for voting. [against your own party],” he added.

WITH ADDITIONAL APP ENTRY

