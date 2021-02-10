A look at the struggling COVID-19 vaccine deployment in the European UnionExBulletin

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The EU and its governing body, the European Commission, have come under heavy criticism for the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. In hard-hit Portugal and other European countries, vaccinations had to stop due to a lack of doses. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will have to answer questions from the European Parliament tomorrow. Reports from NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: European countries typically deal with their own health issues, but EU leaders have decided to come together to procure COVID vaccines. It was a noble idea, says Sylvie Kauffmann, international columnist for the French newspaper Le Monde.

SYLVIE KAUFFMANN: If each Member State had been left to their own devices it would have meant that, you know, wealthy Member States like Germany or France or the Netherlands could have ordered a lot of doses, but the Member States the poorest had much more difficulties.

BEARDSLEY: Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, says this has turned out to be a very difficult task.

GUNTRAM WOLFF: The EU has underestimated the challenge of actually procuring and then delivering vaccines to a continent of over 400 million citizens.

BEARDSLEY: Economist Nicolas Bouzou says the EU has wasted time trying to cut the cost of vaccines.

NICOLAS BOUZOU: And that’s a mistake because the economic and social cost of the crisis is enormous. And negotiating the prices – it doesn’t make sense, economically and financially.

BEARDSLEY: Just over 3% of EU citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 9% in the US and 17% in the UK Although not directly linked to Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not hesitate to attribute the faster deployment to being freed from EU shackles.

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: We were certainly able to use speed and agility to execute the program we had to do, and I think it would have been a great shame if we had taken the advice of the Leader of the Opposition Labor Party who said, stay in the EU vaccine program.

BEARDSLEY: Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was furious when Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca said it could not deliver the expected doses on time.

URSULA VON DER LEYEN: Europe has invested billions to help develop the world’s first COVID-19 vaccines. And now companies have to deliver. They must honor their obligations.

BEARDSLEY: The EU has briefly tried to stop vaccine exports.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The European Union has blinded the UK to plans to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to …

BEARDSLEY: This raised alarm bells in Britain and Ireland, as keeping the Northern Irish border open was one of the main achievements of the grueling Brexit negotiations that had gone on for years. It was a huge blunder, Wolff said.

WOLFF: Fortunately, the error was basically fixed within hours of being put on the table. But still, it will be politically exploited, and I am sure Ursula von der Leyen will have a lot of warmth for it during Wednesday’s European parliamentary hearing.

BEARDSLEY: Von der Leyen admitted mistakes and delays, calling the EU an oil tanker and not a speedboat. But she says the strategy is the right one.

ANGELA MERKEL: (speaking German).

BEARDSLEY: The same goes for the leaders of powerful EU members France and Germany, who endorsed the plan in a joint video conference.

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: (speaking French).

BEARDSLEY: “What would happen if France and Germany were to compete on the vaccine,” asked French President Emmanuel Macron. “It would be counterproductive chaos.” Kauffmann du Monde says it should have been Europe’s best time.

KAUFFMANN: In terms of prestige, image and soft power, it’s bad. I mean, the fallout is bad.

BEARDSLEY: But she says the pandemic is far from over and the EU still has time to get it right.

Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.

