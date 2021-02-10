Politics
A look at the struggling COVID-19 vaccine deployment in the European UnionExBulletin
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
The EU and its governing body, the European Commission, have come under heavy criticism for the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. In hard-hit Portugal and other European countries, vaccinations had to stop due to a lack of doses. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will have to answer questions from the European Parliament tomorrow. Reports from NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley.
ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: European countries typically deal with their own health issues, but EU leaders have decided to come together to procure COVID vaccines. It was a noble idea, says Sylvie Kauffmann, international columnist for the French newspaper Le Monde.
SYLVIE KAUFFMANN: If each Member State had been left to their own devices it would have meant that, you know, wealthy Member States like Germany or France or the Netherlands could have ordered a lot of doses, but the Member States the poorest had much more difficulties.
BEARDSLEY: Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, says this has turned out to be a very difficult task.
GUNTRAM WOLFF: The EU has underestimated the challenge of actually procuring and then delivering vaccines to a continent of over 400 million citizens.
BEARDSLEY: Economist Nicolas Bouzou says the EU has wasted time trying to cut the cost of vaccines.
NICOLAS BOUZOU: And that’s a mistake because the economic and social cost of the crisis is enormous. And negotiating the prices – it doesn’t make sense, economically and financially.
BEARDSLEY: Just over 3% of EU citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 9% in the US and 17% in the UK Although not directly linked to Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not hesitate to attribute the faster deployment to being freed from EU shackles.
(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: We were certainly able to use speed and agility to execute the program we had to do, and I think it would have been a great shame if we had taken the advice of the Leader of the Opposition Labor Party who said, stay in the EU vaccine program.
BEARDSLEY: Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was furious when Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca said it could not deliver the expected doses on time.
(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
URSULA VON DER LEYEN: Europe has invested billions to help develop the world’s first COVID-19 vaccines. And now companies have to deliver. They must honor their obligations.
BEARDSLEY: The EU has briefly tried to stop vaccine exports.
(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The European Union has blinded the UK to plans to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to …
BEARDSLEY: This raised alarm bells in Britain and Ireland, as keeping the Northern Irish border open was one of the main achievements of the grueling Brexit negotiations that had gone on for years. It was a huge blunder, Wolff said.
WOLFF: Fortunately, the error was basically fixed within hours of being put on the table. But still, it will be politically exploited, and I am sure Ursula von der Leyen will have a lot of warmth for it during Wednesday’s European parliamentary hearing.
BEARDSLEY: Von der Leyen admitted mistakes and delays, calling the EU an oil tanker and not a speedboat. But she says the strategy is the right one.
(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ANGELA MERKEL: (speaking German).
BEARDSLEY: The same goes for the leaders of powerful EU members France and Germany, who endorsed the plan in a joint video conference.
(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: (speaking French).
BEARDSLEY: “What would happen if France and Germany were to compete on the vaccine,” asked French President Emmanuel Macron. “It would be counterproductive chaos.” Kauffmann du Monde says it should have been Europe’s best time.
KAUFFMANN: In terms of prestige, image and soft power, it’s bad. I mean, the fallout is bad.
BEARDSLEY: But she says the pandemic is far from over and the EU still has time to get it right.
Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.
(PIECE OF MUSIC)
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website on terms of use and authorization pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]