Morning briefing from Agence Anadolu February 10, 2021

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 8,636 new cases of coronavirus, including 659 symptomatic patients, and 98 other deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of cases has now exceeded 2.54 million with the death toll at 26,998, according to the health ministry.

Some 8,109 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.43 million.

Meanwhile, Turkey unveiled its national space program, a roadmap based on realistic and competitive goals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“The national space program will take our country to a higher league in the global space race,” Erdogan stressed at the introductory meeting in the capital Ankara.

Noting that the program has been prepared and will be executed by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), Erdogan said Turkey is opening the door to air travel for its civilization which has pioneered justice, morality and justice. peace in the world for centuries.

The program outlines Turkey’s ten-year space policy vision, strategies, goals and plans, he noted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Omani capital Muscat on Tuesday evening as part of his official visit to the Gulf country.

“In friendly and fraternal Oman for the second stop on our Gulf tours,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

During a three-day tour of the Gulf, Cavusoglu visited Kuwait early Tuesday, where he met with senior Kuwaiti officials, including Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman and France’s top diplomatic adviser addressed bilateral relations and international issues in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Kalin and Emmanuel Bonne discussed Turkey’s relations with the EU and France and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya, according to an official statement from the Turkish presidency.

The reestablishment of relationships based on mutual respect and trust was highlighted during the discussion.

Global COVID-19 Updates

The French Parliament on Tuesday approved an extension of the state of health emergency until June 1.

The bill was approved by 278 votes in favor, 193 against and 13 abstentions.

There has been a heated debate on the issue between politicians on the left and the right, the latter laughing at the move as an attack on public freedom.

South Africa has started to see a drop in coronavirus cases, according to data released Tuesday evening by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize said the country had recorded 1,742 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate 6.48% lower than in the past two months, when the rate was 10% or more.

Greece will impose a total ban on public movements in the Attica region from Wednesday to February 28, the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation.

To stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that from this next Thursday, all retail stores, schools, hair salons and churches will close their doors.

Schools will return to distance education, except for special education.

Ethiopia is ready to receive nine million coronavirus vaccines to be administered in the next two months, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday.

Lia Tadesse made the announcement during a press briefing which coincided with the launch of a national campaign dubbed “no mask, no service”.

During the vaccination, priority will be given to health workers and those engaged in the transport sector, Tadesse, local television station FANA, said, quoting Tadesse. The first shipment of vaccines will be received by the end of March, she said.

Other developments

A mysterious metallic monolith that appeared in southeastern Turkey last week was revealed to be part of the unveiling of the country’s new space program.

Speaking on Tuesday with an image of the monolith on a screen behind him, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the nation, cited ancient Turkish words on the structure: “Look at the sky, see the moon.”

“I hereby present Turkey’s national space program with its 10-year vision for space,” he said in the capital Ankara.

Meanwhile, China plans to build the world’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region, according to state media.

When completed, the mega-dam project will generate 60 gigawatts and have three times the hydropower capacity of the world’s largest dam, the Three Gorges Dam.

The new dam will be built in Medog County, which has a population of 14,000.

