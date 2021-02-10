Fayaz Ahmad Mir praises PM Modi | ‘We should appreciate what is good’: PDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Mir praises PM Narendra Modi to Rajya Sabha





Fayaz Ahmad Mir (screenshot) | Photo credit: Times Now New Delhi: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Mehbooba Mufti could criticize the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, but a member of Rajya Sabha from his party praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the plans implemented in Jammu-et – Cashmere by his government. Fayaz Ahmad Mir, a PDP MP whose tenure in Rajya Sabha ends next week, said various ministers in the BJP government have always stood ready to help the people of J&K. “When I was president of the municipal committee, we received Rs five lakh per year (in the form of funds). Today people say they get Rs five crore. Everything that has been done must be said. domestic gas cylinder. The women brought wood from the jungles. But today they have gas cylinders (sic), ”he said. Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley, JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh have always helped: Mir Mir said various government ministers such as Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley, JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh have always responded to Kashmiris demands. “The problems we faced were due to a bureaucratic organization, and not to ministers,” he said. Mir’s praise for the BJP and its leadership comes as a surprise, especially given the current situation in the state. Since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370, local parties such as the PDP and the National Conference (NC) have criticized the BJP. PDP leader Mufti, who was released from 14 months of detention in October 2020, said she would continue her “struggle for the reinstatement of Article 370”. “We will have to work for the resolution of the Kashmir problem for which thousands of people have sacrificed their lives,” Mufti said in an audio message after his release. Interestingly, the PDP was previously in alliance with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. the collapse of the government and the subsequent imposition of the governor’s government.







