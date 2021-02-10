PHA develops 51 Miyawaki urban forests in Lahore – Pakistan





LAHORE: The provincial metropolis will soon have 51 Miyawaki urban forests as the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) works on the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate one of these forests at Jilani Park (Hippodrome Park) on February 12.

We were told that Prime Minister Khan will inaugurate one of the Miyawaki forest sites at Jilani Park, PHA director general Jawad Qureshi told Dawn on Tuesday.

MS likely to inaugurate forest at Racecourse Park on 12

Miyawaki is a method invented by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, 93, an expert in plant bionetwork, specialist in seeds and the study of natural forests. He is active worldwide as a professional in the restoration of natural vegetation on degraded lands. The technique helps to build dense and native forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that the plants grow 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

Following the method of developing urban forests to improve the deteriorating environmental situation in Lahore, PHA had started working on the project last year and it was partially funded by the private sector. The authority has identified 51 locations in populated areas where native trees and shrubs have been planted by preparing the soil / soil without the use of chemicals, pesticides or fertilizers.

According to the Miyawaki method, 1125 plants are planted per kanal at all the locations already geolocated.

The 51 sites where forests are being developed included Jilani Park, Bahria Park, Township, Pathrowonwali Park, Arjun Road and Bilal Park in Green Town, Qarshi Park, Ghalib Market Park, Main Park, Main Boulevard and Aslam Riaz Park in Gulberg , Block H -1 Park, Phase II, Sabzazaar, Block E-1 Masjid Ya Rasool Allah Park, Gulshan-i-Ravi, Saggian Park 1, Jallo Botanical Garden, Canal Road (Harbanspura to Fatehgarh), Jallo to BRB Canal, Tajbagh , Triangle Park near Station, Sher Shah Block Park, Garden Town, Shadman Market Main Park, Wasa Office, Shadman, Gulshan-i-Ravi Park, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Park, Block Kareem and moon market in Allama Iqbal Town, Ayubia Market Park, Muslim Town, B-1 Block Park, Johar Town, International Market M-block, Model Town Extension, Canal Road, greenbelt Fatehgarh to Harbanspura, Circular Garden , Rewaz Garden, Family Park, Faisal Town, Qainchi Park Ferozepur Road, Greater Iqbal Park, G-1 Market Johar Town, Begum Kot Triangle Shahdara and Halloki exchange.

The Miyawaki technique is also adopted by India, Malaysia, Italy, Sri Lanka and France. The method involves seven stages of soil preparation, including excavating the soil up to three feet, filling the canal silt up to two feet, adding farmyard manure and bagasse up to four inches. each, shredding rice husk / wheat straw / corn husk / soil In short, planting, irrigation and mulching rice straw and grass, etc.

Miyawaki Forest is self-sustaining and maintenance free.

Six forests have already been developed. Work on 41 sites is underway and work on all four will start soon, Qureshi said and added that the private sector has helped PHA develop six forests in the city.

He said the land of more than 153 kanal was used for the development of Miyawaki forests where more than 160,000 saplings / trees would be planted.

Posted in Dawn on February 10, 2021

