Politics
KSPI sends letter to Jokowi requesting continuation of wage subsidy
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions ( KSPI), Said Iqbal said his party sent a letter requesting continuation of the Wage Subsidy Assistance (BSU) program to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today (10/2/2021).
“We sent it this afternoon. We sent a letter to President Jokowi, asking him to be kind and quoting, it is his policy to keep giving BSU to the workers,” he said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
In addition, he questioned the attitude of the Minister of Manpower (Menaker) Ida Fauziyah who did not push the program. wage subsidies this to the president.
Read also: Wage subsidies were not maintained this year, they were replaced by Rp 3.5 million in aid
“Okay, let’s say the finance minister wants to reduce. But if people’s purchasing power goes down, consumption will go down. Investment goes down. Purchasing power is down, consumption is down, so what else do you want to count? for economic growth, ”he continued.
It should be noted that the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) is ensuring that this year’s wage subsidy assistance does not continue.
The social safety net program includes social assistance in the form of basic necessities, the pre-work card program, direct cash assistance from the Ministry of Social Affairs (BLT) and the BLT for village funds.
