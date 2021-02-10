SC bench to take up lawmakers’ recovery grant dossier – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has appointed a five-judge chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, to take up a case relating to the approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan of a grant of Rs500 million to lawmakers.

The bench will also include Judge Mushir Alam, Judge Umar Ata Bandial, Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

On February 3, Judge Isa, while noting the plan to distribute development funds, asked the registry to file the case before the chief justice to constitute a bench to hear the case.

In the ordinance, Judge Isa cited Article 5 (2) of the Constitution which imposed obedience to the constitution and the law as an inviolable obligation of every citizen and then stated that Article 204 (2 ) empowered the Supreme Court to prosecute anyone who disobeyed any court order. In addition, the judges’ oath of office also required them to preserve, protect and defend the constitution, he said.

While chairing the meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentary party on January 27, the Prime Minister accepted the long-standing demand of his party’s lawmakers for development funds for their constituencies and announced a grant of Rs.500 million. for each member of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies within the framework of the sustainable development goals so that they can implement development projects for their constituents.

The movement comes at the initiative of judge Isa

Therefore, Judge Isa had asked Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan to seek his advice and guidance on whether the proposed allocation of public funds was in accordance with the constitution and ruling of the Supreme Court in 2014 regarding the distribution of development funds by the former prime minister. Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf affair. Judge Isa also asked the AMP whether the federal and provincial governments had turned over or intended to turn over funds to lawmakers or carry out development work identified by them.

In response, the AGP said it needed time to verify the facts and seek instructions, but explained that it would not approve anything against any provision of the constitution and the previous cited (Raja Pervez Ashraf case) .

In light of the AMP’s statement, Judge Isa noted that the court wanted the questions answered and therefore ordered the court registry to issue notices to the federal government through the cabinet secretary. , the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of Finance and Government through their Chief Secretaries and Financial Secretaries.

The court also ordered notices to be sent to the AGP and the Advocates General of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as the territory of the capital of Islamabad and asked them to provide answers and answers to the question asked.

Posted in Dawn on February 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos