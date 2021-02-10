Modi’s Tears Policy – OpEd





Mr Narendra Modi often cries as if tears can replace bad governance and hide his government’s failures. Displaying tears helps build a personality of human feelings. There is no scientific way to measure whether his tears reflect sincerity or the masterful act of political strategy to hide Hindutva’s hate politics. It is an old strategy of politicians to cry in order to manipulate the public and fabricate their human qualities. Hiding broken promises from the Indian people becomes a permanent feature of Modis policy. Historically, fascists more often display their emotional side to decorate their rhetoric and hide their ruthless leadership in tears. The decline of democracy, the loss of public confidence in Modi, the terrible economic crisis, social and economic strife are serious signs of a fractured republic in India under the BJP government. Mr. Narendra Modi’s political trip from Gujarat to New Delhi is based on well-crafted propaganda, full of creations of deceptive images and promises. Its political success based on its ideological Hindutva policy and its policies of crony capitalism have accelerated the death and misery of many Indian citizens. Her tears did not fall neither for the death of Hindu karsevaks in Godhra nor for the Muslims who died in the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Political dividends bring tears to Modis. He used tears as a powerful tool to achieve his political goals. Mr Narendra Modis Tears are master classes in the realm of action to rekindle his lost glory as a strong visionary in politics. Historically, Adolf Hitler, Benito Amilcare, Andrea Mussolini, Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher have used the teardrop as a ruthless political tool. The merchants of power have used wet eyes as a strategy to hide the failures of their political leadership and sinister politics. The shedding of tears is a deep political expression and not an emotional human explosion for these reactionary, authoritarian and fascist leaders. Acting skills and propaganda can help film actors, but performance politics cannot stay away from the everyday realities of people and their lives for long. The material crisis represented by rising mass poverty, hunger, homelessness and unemployment brings leaders back from their dream trip to power back to the pedestrian path of democratic accountability. Modi’s tears could bring illusory relief to the fraudulent BJP and RSS policies, but no tears can save the BJP government led by Mr. Narendra Modi from its rapid downfall. The peasant movement in India reveals the consciousness of the working class and exposes the emptiness of Modis’s teardrop policy and its diversionary tactics. In a larger philosophical landscape, political tears emerge when the democratic politics of representation based on the needs and desires of peoples no longer have a material basis. Tears mark the end of the politics of reason, of evidence-based debate and disagreement. In the cultural policy induced by the Hindutva market, the RSS and the BJP are trying to create a lasting emotional space independent of the material reality of people and their daily suffering in India. Mass media is accelerating such a transformation in which emotional issues take precedence over everyday necessities. The media manipulate the public spirit by creating scenes of external threat to the national security, heritage, culture, religion, unity and sovereignty of the country. Such propaganda signals to people that we need a strong leader to overcome these crises. The same propaganda machines also offer Mr. Narendra Modi an alternative leader based on a strong vision. Tide times reveal cowards in politics and put all strong men and their political propaganda in the dustbin of history. Over time, the Indian people realized that Mr. Narendra Modi was a political con artist of the capitalist forces in India. He has no feelings for the people and their country. He is only interested in false propaganda and seizes power by electoral means to facilitate the deepening of capitalism which marginalizes the masses in India. The Indian people learn from their daily realities that the BJP and the RSS cannot govern and represent their interests. Mr. Narendra Modi’s regular crying scene is the product of such a situation in India. Modis’s tears are political and lack human emotion. His crying is a strategy to overcome the crisis created by his Hindutva ideological policies and economic policies. It is time to expose Mr. Narendra Modi and his politics without substance. *Bhabani Shankar Nayak, University of Glasgow, United Kingdom

