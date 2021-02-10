When will Boris Johnson’s next announcement take place? What to expect when the Covid lockdown rules are updated

It has been more than a month since England was plunged into a third national lockout.

The latest restrictions were introduced on January 6, as the government tried to curb the transmission of new variants of the coronavirus.

Five weeks have now passed in this lockdown, but the NHS vaccination program means an end to stricter Covid measures could be in sight in Britain.

More than 12 million people have now received their first dose of the vaccine in the UK, and the first review of the lockdown measures is scheduled for February 15, the target date for immunization of the four main priority groups, or 13.9 million. people with their first dose.

In terms of easing restrictions, the government is set to release a list of key dates as a non-lockdown “roadmap” throughout the year.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but we can expect to see the Prime Minister very soon.

Here’s what you can expect and when Boris Johnson updates the nation, reported by BerkshireLive:

When will the next UK foreclosure announcement take place?

The Prime Minister has already spoken about when he will update the country on the lockdown.

The first review of the lockdown measures is scheduled for February 15 – also a target date to vaccinate the four main priority groups, or 13.9 million people, with their first dose.

Additionally, Mr Johnson said he would reveal his ‘road map’ on February 22 for the rest of the year, detailing how he plans to ease restrictions.

He previously said: “On February 22, we will explain in as much detail as possible where we see the dates, what could be the timeline, the first dates we want to do what – you remember what we did the last year – laying out a route map, well start over. “

It is expected that a path similar to what we saw last May will be created. This has seen the reopening of non-essential stores and hospitality businesses over the weeks.

However, as cases still remain high – higher than when the first lockdown was lifted last summer – we could still wait for stores and pubs to reopen.

But there are still reasons to stay positive thanks to the vaccine rollout.

Mr Johnson said the UK would be in “a very different situation” from where the rules were relaxed last summer.

He said: “This time around, as we move into the second half of the year, we are going to be confident in knowing that a large part of the UK public, especially the most vulnerable, will have been vaccinated and will have probably received a very high degree of immunity. “

When could the lockdown end?

Right now it’s March 31st that England’s foreclosure legislation is due to expire.

If the lockdown has not been relaxed at this point, new legislation will need to be put in place by the government.

The lockdown is likely not to end completely for a few more months, as the country battles a high number of cases and deaths.

Which restrictions will be relaxed first?

Due to the lack of concrete plans in place, it’s unclear what will reopen first.

However, Mr Johnson previously revealed that he plans to reopen schools on March 8 – in less than four weeks.

MPs are expected to debate the reopening on February 25, but since schools were given two weeks’ notice before the reopening, the government is expected to announce it on February 22.

When can shops, pubs and restaurants reopen?

Of course, reopening non-essential businesses will take much longer.

Cases and deaths will need to decline much more than they currently are for the government to be confident in their reopening.

It’s unlikely we’ll see them reopen anytime soon, but there has been speculation they’ll likely open around April.

Other speculation last week suggested that pubs could be required to open alcohol-free in the early stages as part of their reopening stages.

When can we see our friends and family again?

For now, the lockout rules state that you must not mingle with anyone outside of your own home and bubble.

It means that many of us have been isolated from our family and friends.

There are reports that the Prime Minister was aiming for Easter Sunday (April 2) as a target of easing restrictions on household mixing.

However, he will inform the nation about this at a later date.