Cabinet removes Mari’s dividend cap

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the removal of the dividend distribution cap by Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) in an attempt to obtain a better price for Pakistani government shares.

The government plans to sell 18.39% of Mari Petroleum’s shares and removing the dividend cap will help get a better price. The approval came at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Previously, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the removal of the dividend distribution ceiling by Mari Petroleum.

The Petroleum Division told the cabinet that since its inception, Mari Petroleum has operated at a more fixed cost of 22.5% return on equity (RoE) under the Gas Pricing Agreement (GPA) signed in 1985 with the government of Pakistan.

The requirement for oil and gas exploration spending has been met while remaining in the GPA.

Subsequently, in accordance with an ECC decision taken on May 4, 2001, AMP Mari was amended to allow the company to incur expenses in exploration activities not exceeding 30% of its gross revenues or the equivalent of $ 20 million, whichever is less. The guaranteed return to shareholders has been increased to 30% with an increase of 1% for every 20 mmcfd of additional gas produced above the current level of 425 mmcfd up to a maximum of 45%.

Later, the CEC, at its May 15, 2012 meeting, increased the spending limit from $ 20 million to $ 40 million, which had to be gradually increased by $ 5 million each year in the four years since from 2012.

In a discussion at a previous ECC meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on oil Nadeem Babar said there was a 45% cap on dividend distribution in the framework of the GPA, which would be valid until June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s adviser on institutional reforms and austerity said removing the dividend cap could attract buyers to divest government shares in Mari Petroleum. The SAPM on Income was of the opinion that in order to obtain a better market value from government stocks, it was essential to remove the cap.

The Minister of Privatization supported the position of removing the dividend cap and the Minister of Energy approved it. During the cabinet meeting, the Petroleum Division said that the ECC, at its meeting held on November 12, 2014, approved the scrapping of Mari GPA while replacing the wellhead gas pricing formula current through a market-based formula as of July 1, 2014.

This was done with the aim of enabling Mari Petroleum to undertake oil and gas exploration activities inside and outside the Mari field with the help of its own resources, including income from other fields, as well as to bear all the risks associated with these activities.

In addition to this, the ECC has decided to continue the distribution of dividends by Mari Petroleum with a cap of 45% on the guaranteed return according to the formula for the next 10 years until June 2024.

The old GPA was replaced by the new GPA and was executed with the government on July 29, 2015.

Foundation Securities Research Director Muhammad Awais Ashraf said: “According to the latest financial data, Mari holds around 57.8 billion rupees, or 433 rupees per share, in cash and short-term investments and hopes to earn a profitability of 30, 34 and 40 rupees per share. for FY21, FY22 and FY23 respectively. “

The firm has agreed to ensure the distribution of dividends in accordance with the provisions of the 2017 Companies Act (amended by the 2020 Companies Act) and the 2017 Companies Regulation (distribution of dividends). Appropriate modifications to Mari Petroleum’s MPA would also be made through a complementary agreement.

