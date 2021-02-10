PDIP criticizes Anies’ intention to reverse normalization of Jokowi-Ahok’s legacy





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – DKI Jakarta DPRD PDIP Faction Criticized DKI Governor’s Plan Anies Baswedanremove programs normalization of the river. A member of the PDIP faction who is also the chair of Commission D, Ida Mahmuda, felt that Anies had eliminated the standardization of rivers because it was linked to the previous governor’s agenda. “Don’t do it because it is the program of the former governor, which ultimately wants to be changed. Because I have noticed that Mr. Anies is not interested in continuing the program of the former governor,” Ida said when contacted on Wednesday (10/2). In the draft amendments to the Medium Term Regional Development Plan (RPJMD), Anies no longer includes a river normalization program as an effort to prevent flooding in Jakarta.

The river normalization program to deal with flooding in Jakarta is a program started by Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he was governor of the DKI. After Jokowi was elected president in 2014, this program was then continued by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). Standardization activities are regulated in regional regulation number 1 of 2014 concerning detailed spatial planning and zoning regulations, and regional regulation number 1 of 2012 concerning regional land use planning 2030. Normalization is carried out by dredging the river to widen and deepen it, installing sheet piles or river stones to harden the river walls, building sodetan, building embankments. Ida said the former governor’s program should be able to be continued by Anies rather than running a new program which would be difficult to achieve given that the former Minister of Education and Culture’s tenure was not until 2022. “If this continues it should be easier. Instead of creating a new concept that cannot be achieved,” he said. Meanwhile, Justin Untayana, member of the PSI DPRD DKI Jakarta Fraction, said eliminating the river normalization program in the revised RPJMD would be detrimental to the people of Jakarta. According to him, without normalizing the river, Jakarta will continue to be hit by flooding. “If Mr. Anies removes the river standardization from the RPJMD document, the people of Jakarta will suffer losses from the continued flooding,” Justin said. Justin also highlighted Anies’ campaign promise regarding the naturalization of rivers. According to him, after more than three years, Anies has been the number one person in the capital, the program has never been realized. “Therefore, an effort must be made to increase the capacity of rivers, both through standardization and naturalization,” he said. Previously, Anies removed the river standardization program from the revised RPJMD project. We know that the river normalization program is a program inherited from former governors to anticipate floods in Jakarta. In the draft RPJMD revised on pages IX-105, the river standardization program has been deleted. In the project, DKI’s plan for flood management by increasing the flow capacity of rivers is only done through the river naturalization program. (dmi / fra)



