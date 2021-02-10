Harsimrat Badal attacks Modi government, alleges intelligence failure on January 26: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma Tribune press service New Delhi, February 9 Launching a fierce attack on the Narendra Modi government of which she was a part when it passed the three contentious farm ordinances, Akali chief Harsimrat Badal said on Tuesday that she had constantly asked her Cabinet colleagues to proceed with broader consultations before introducing laws, informing them of troubled growth within the farming community. “But you haven’t listened to us, your oldest ally since the days when you only had two MPs in Parliament,” she told members of the Treasury Banks speaking on the vote of thanks on the president’s speech at Lok Sabha today. “It is a fact that the Consumption Working Group, led by Gujarat CM (Prime Minister Modi), recommended protecting the interests of farmers by ensuring that there is no farmer-trader transaction below. of the MSP. What has changed since then, ”she wondered. Demanding an investigation, she also accused the Modi government of “intelligence failure” before January 26. “The violence shouldn’t have happened. But when you (the Modi government) could lock down the country in four hours, announce the demonetization in a few hours, when you knew a day before (January 26) what had been announced from a stage (peasant woman) why you couldn’t not block roads that day, ”she asked. She also criticized the BJP leadership for “vilifying” “Kesri Nishan”, wondering “why those who have sacrificed the most for the national flag are being targeted”. Amid objections from BJP deputies, she declared that “those who called the farmers first ‘bicholia’ (intermediaries), then the Maoists, then the Naxalites, then the ‘atankwadi’ (extremists), then the Khalistanis are all sitting here. Tell me which farmer does AK-47 ki kheti ”. Regarding the hoisting of the “Kesri” flag at the Red Fort on January 26, Harsimrat said that much had been said about the “insult” of Tricolor to protect “70% of the blood spilled was from the (Sikh) community. “. “It’s the same ‘kesri’ PM Modi wears. For us (Sikh community) the Red Fort is a seat of oppression and tyranny, it is from here the martyrdom of our ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur was announced. He chose martyrdom to save your “janaeu” and your “tilak”, ”she said. She also criticized Prime Minister Modi for giving names like “andolajeevi” and “parjeevi” to the agitators. Meanwhile, Hanuman Beniwal of RLP Rajasthan has warned, saying the BJP should not be under any idea that unrest is limited to Punjab and Haryana. “You may have to sit in the opposition next time,” he warned, saying that “many BJP deputies have told him of their fears that if the laws are not taken over they may have problems in the next elections ”. “If the laws are so good, why did you agree to change them… You should let go of your ‘zid’ (stubbornness) because you have to go back to the people. If you think farmers will forget, then you are wrong, they will not forget. When they see the machine (EVM) and see your button (Lotus symbol), they will remember it, ”said Beniwal demanding a law on MSP and the repeal of the three agricultural laws.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos