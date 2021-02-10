Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews disbursement of funds during second phase of EKP





RAWALPINDI: RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal government will start distributing cash among 7 million deserving families from today as part of the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat (EKP) program, a reported Wednesday ARY News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Rawalpindi today where he witnessed the process of disbursing financial assistance to deserving families under the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat program.

The event is attended by PM Imran Khan where he will interact with the beneficiaries of the program. He is also expected to make new announcements for a new Ehsaas survey.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Reduction, Dr Sania Nishtar, said the second phase of the EKP for the distribution of money among deserving families will take place at from today and that 280,000 families will receive text messages until the evening.

Read: PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafalat program

Dr Nishtar said families will be able to receive cash payments tomorrow, while the next set of text messages will be sent to more than 200,000 families on Thursday to notify the disbursement of funds.

She announced that 7 million families will be part of the Ehsaas Kafalat (EKP) program by the end of June this year. An investigation is underway to examine the applicants, after 30,000 people were withdrawn from the cash distribution program last week.

While interacting with deserving families, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the federal government will issue health insurance cards to all families and that cash payments to those in need will continue under the Ehsaas Kafalat program. .

Read: Government ensures that only deserving families have access to Ehsaas Kafalat: Sania Nishtar

He said it was the government’s responsibility to provide assistance to those in need. The government will work with a welfare organization, Akhuwat, to provide shelter for deserving people in addition to making maximum efforts to create employment opportunities for them.

The prime minister said progress has been made on Naya Pakistan’s housing program and efforts will continue to empower deserving people in the country. He commended the Ehsaas program team for adopting effective measures to maintain transparency in the disbursement of financial assistance.

comments

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos