China-CEEC cooperation pays off, says Xi





President Xi Jinping gives the keynote address via video link from Beijing at the China-CEEC summit on Tuesday. Leaders from 17 Central and Eastern European countries attended the event. [Photo/Xinhua]

President: Jointly combating the “most urgent task” pandemic President Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised the cooperation between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe over the past nine years, saying China is ready to work with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe on the procurement of vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi made the remarks while chairing the China-CEEC summit and gave the keynote address via video link in Beijing. “The fight against the pandemic is currently the most urgent task for us. To carry out this task, China will work with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe through solidarity, coordination and cooperation,” said Mr. Xi. The two sides can improve their joint response and experience sharing in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, explore cooperation in traditional medicine and increase cooperation in public health and medical, thereby contributing to a community global health for all, he said. Serbia has received 1 million doses of vaccine from a Chinese company, and cooperation is underway between Hungary and Chinese vaccine companies. “China will actively consider such cooperation with other Central and Eastern European countries if necessary,” Xi said. Since the launch of the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism in 2012, it serves common interests and responds to the aspiration for sustainable development of the participating countries, and constitutes a valuable complement for China-Europe relations. China-CEEC trade is now 85% higher than nine years ago, with China-CEEC trade volume exceeding $ 100 billion for the first time in 2020. The number of tourist visits mutuals has been multiplied by almost five. China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe have taken steps early on to explore the possibility of aligning interregional cooperation with Belt and Road cooperation, making Central and Eastern Europe the first region in which all countries have signed Belt and Road cooperation agreements, the president said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos