[Cek Fakta] Jokowi uses IDR 38.5 trillion in Hajj funds? These are the facts

Search: From team search Medcom fact check, the claim that President Joko Widodo used 38.5 trillion rupees in haj funds is false. In fact, hajj funds are currently stored in Islamic banks and in the form of securities. As reported by Kompas.com, Anggito Abimanyu, head of the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH), said no haj funds were used for infrastructure development. Anggito added that in 2019 there was a change in the management of Hajj funds. 50 percent of the hajj funds will be placed in Islamic banks, 30 percent in securities, 20 percent in direct investments and the remainder in other investments. “The plan is for the direct investment to be tied to the haj pilgrimage. For example, with the BIS, we want a joint venture to acquire a foreign currency sourcing company in Saudi Arabia,” Anggito said, as reported. Kompas.com. The information was reinforced by the statement of President Joko Widodo, quoted by BBC.com. The President stressed that the management and use of hajj funds must be accompanied by an element of caution as they belong to the people. “You have to be careful, you have to be careful, please use it for infrastructure, I’m just one example, please use it for Sukuk, please put it in a sharia bank, there are many types, ”Jokowi said. Report of Medcom.id, in May 2020, the total amount of pilgrimage funds collected amounted to IDR 135 trillion. These funds are stored in foreign currencies and rupees, which are professionally managed in safe and liquid Sharia instruments. Conclusion: The claim that President Joko Widodo used IDR 38.5 trillion in Haj funds is false. In fact, hajj funds are currently stored in Islamic banks and in the form of securities. As reported by Kompas.com, the head of the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) Anggito Abimanyu said that no haj funds were used for infrastructure development. This information is classified as a type of hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and is supposed to be able to give opinions according to the wishes of the informant. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: 1.https: //ekonomi.kompas.com/berita/142008126-bpkh-no- no-satu-rupiah-dana-haji-for-infrastructure

2.https: //www.bbc.com/indonesia/indonesia-40767439

3.https: //www.medcom.id/ekonomi/keuangan/gNQGagqk-bi-bantah-pengaraan-dana-haji-untuk-perkuat-rupiah

