Reading between the lines of Narendra Modi’s tearful farewells to Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis bid farewell to tears in the eyes of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on his last day at Rajya Sabha sparked speculation in political circles. At a time when courtesy between the ruling alliance and members of the opposition has become scarce in the day-to-day functioning of parliament, Modis’s openness to a congressional leader who belongs to Kashmir was rather unusual.

Given the Prime Minister’s reputation for being calculating in everything he says or does, his friendly openness to Azad could be interpreted as a veiled attack on divided Congress. It may be recalled that Azad is also one of the main members of the group of 23 rebel leaders, and had openly called for intra-party elections to challenge the hegemony of the Gandhi family in Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata party, led by the Prime Minister, did not allow an opportunity to target the Gandhi family leadership in Congress. The BJP sees Congress as a party that values ​​dynasty politics over anything it stands for. In this regard, Azad, who is alienated from his own party even as he completes his four-decade parliamentary term, makes a sad figure.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Prime Minister took this political opportunity to paint a poor picture of the Congress Party, at a time when the BJP is campaigning widely for anyone, simply because of their job. strenuous, can work his / her. way to the top of the saffron festival. Modi himself represents the most important political leader of the BJP who has achieved a leadership position without any social, economic or cultural capital.

It was a Modis way of telling a congressional leader that the commitment to the Gandhi Azad family had been a steadfast loyalist since 1973, until the last few months did not bear fruit.

Don’t feel like you’re in the House anymore. My doors are always open for you. I will need your suggestions. I won’t let you retire said the prime minister addressing Azad, as he fought back tears. It is distant possible that Azad would change allegiance at this point in his political career, but he nevertheless tactically chose not to speak about his objections to the split of the Modi government in his own state, where he has also served. Chief Minister from November, 2005 to July 2008.

Veteran journalist Rasheed Kidwai noted this remarkable misunderstanding of Azad in his speech, in which he recounted his political journey over the past five decades. In writing about Modis’s farewell speech for Azad, he noted that wise advice from senior congressional leaders was not sought in any of Kashmir’s policy issues after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was reduced to Union territory and the state was Split.

Azad, former chief minister of state, is known to have some views on section 370 and nearly all of the outstanding issues facing Jammu and Kashmir, he wrote.

Azad praised leaders like Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and also Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his moving speech. He also felt compelled to say he was proud to be a Hindustani Muslim, while feeling lucky to have never visited Pakistan. In what must have been a delight for BJP leaders, who consistently deny the unprecedented crackdown on Muslims under Modi’s regime, the chief congressman said: … if a Muslim in the world should be proud , then it should be the Muslims of India.

Modi, on the other hand, stuck to his rulebook to dig in Congress directly or indirectly. He used his farewell speech for Azad to invoke Pranab Mukherjee, who is also seen as a downcast congressional leader who was denied the post of prime minister despite his loyalty to the party his entire life.

I will never forget the efforts of Shri Azad and those of Pranab Mukherjee when people from Gujarat were stranded in Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. That night… Ghulam Nabi Ji called me… ”Modi remembers.

For the BJP, Azad is added to the list of leaders such as former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Pranab Mukherjee or even Sardar Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose who, according to the Saffron party, have never had their contribution to Congress. . The Azad-Modi bonhomie in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday clearly reflects this aspect of the BJP’s political campaign.

At the same time, Modis’ emotional speech for a Muslim-Kashmiri leader will surely be projected as a way to counter the rigid and aggressive image he achieved during his tenure as prime minister, and which sparked a series of movements. resistance during the last. a few years in India, the protests of the peasants being only the last.