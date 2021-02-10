Boris Johnson to unveil ‘good news’ vaccine checklist to guide easing lockdown restrictions

Boris Johnson hopes to unveil a checklist of good news on vaccines when he draws up his roadmap to ease the lockdown on February 22, I understands.

Figures showing how vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths among those over 80, along with data on how the vaccination program is reducing transmission of the virus, should be presented to the Prime Minister and Cabinet ahead of unveiling plan. .

The political newsletter cut through the noise

The breakthrough announcement will come a week after the February 15 target was reached to deliver a first dose to the four most-at-risk groups.

The PM will also receive advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) on whether the second phase of the jabs program which should be introduced after everyone over 50 has received a dose should move to the protection of police officers.

“/> Read more Latest coronavirus: Bristol’s new variant is cause for concern and could be more resistant, experts say

To whom the company values ​​the most

JCVI member Professor Adam Finn said discussions were ongoing about who should be next on the list and whether that should involve who the company values ​​the most.

When asked who would be next to be vaccinated after the top nine priority groups, Professor Finn told BBC Breakfast: This discussion is ongoing at the moment and of course it goes beyond medicine and public health to know who the company values ​​the most and who it thinks is the most important.

In terms of JCVI, were very focused on the evidence of those who are most at risk and at the moment, the exceptional factor predicting that it is still age.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination center in Derby Arena (Photo: Reuters)

And of course, you need a system that you can operationalize, so that you can identify people and get them the vaccine quickly. So I can’t give you an answer as to what it will look like.

Professor Finn warned that the creation of new vaccines could take months to tackle new variants, adding: While new variants can be fine-tuned in vaccines, they then have to go through regulators and then be manufactured at large scale in order to be available.

So it’s not a matter of a month or two, it’s probably more than that. But we currently have vaccines which are effective against the strains that are prevalent in the UK and which should be clear on everyone’s mind that were not in a position where the vaccines suddenly stopped working completely.

First signs of reduced vaccine deaths

He added: The strains that are currently prevalent in the UK are still very effectively avoided by the vaccines we got and we really should keep going ahead and using these vaccines as fast as possible to have an impact on hospitalizations.

Scientists and ministers examine the latest data on inpatients and deaths among those over 80, the first vulnerable cohort to be vaccinated, to determine if vaccines are having an effect beyond a drop due to lockdown . reduce the number of cases.

“/> Read more When will people over 65 receive the vaccine? Covid vaccination schedule for the following groups on the priority list explained

A similar effect has already been recorded in Israel, which is more advanced with its vaccination program.

There are already signals in the data, but it will take more days to see a definitive trend, a source said.

A University of Oxford study of its AstraZeneca vaccine released last week showed it had some effect on transmission, but Public Health England is conducting its own research, independent of those involved in vaccines, among NHS workers and health center staff to see if cases are declining due to the deployment of jabs.

Preliminary results are expected to be presented to the prime minister before he announces the next plans to ease the lockdown.