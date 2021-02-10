Turkish student protests fuel anti-Erdogan anger

Istanbul (AFP)

Enclosed by riot police, Zeynep Kurbanzade stands alongside her college classmates in daily protest against the rector chosen by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since the age of one.

Few in number, strong and full of a thirst for change, the students of the University of Bogazici pose an ominous challenge to the 66-year-old Turkish leader, who has responded by flooding the streets with police.

For conservative cleric Erdogan, their social media campaign – now in its second month – has disturbing echoes of the 2013 protests that began in defense of an Istanbul park before turning into a movement national.

For the students, the appointment of Melih Bulu, the losing parliamentary candidate of Erdogan’s ruling party who denies the plagiarism allegations of his doctoral thesis, as head of the elite institution in Istanbul was the last straw. water in a life filled with discontent.

“We are not happy with the economy, we are not happy with the increasing pressure,” Kurbanzade, 19, told AFP outside campus, besieged by police barricades since the start of the year. ‘year.

“The acts of femicide go unpunished, the thugs get out of jail and are treated on the red carpet, but our friends are being held because of a tweet. We don’t accept that,” she said.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas while detaining hundreds of people across Istanbul and at small solidarity rallies in big cities like Ankara and Izmir.

Although most are quickly released, imprisonments and brutal police tactics serve as a reminder to many of the tremendous powers Erdogan has assumed since surviving a 2016 coup attempt, which was followed by ‘punitive social and political repression.

“A climate of discontent – from the presidential regime to economic collapse – has found a new form of expression through Bogazici,” said Zeynep Gambetti, associate professor of political theory at the university.

– Cultural wars –

After initially ignoring the protests, Erdogan decided this month to turn them into part of a larger cultural war waged in Turkey’s deeply polarized society.

For the first time since coming to power in 2003, he unleashed several verbal assaults on the LGBT movement, blaming it for the protests with venom that immediately drew condemnation from the United States and the European Union.

“Don’t pay attention to what these lesbians say,” he told a group of supporters last week, defending Bulu’s appointment as legal.

Students responded to Erdogan on the streets and on Twitter, with several of them running the protests’ social media accounts were jailed and charged with insulting the president.

“Kayyum Rektor Istemiyoruz! (We Don’t Want a Trustee Rector) has become a rallying cry, a protest against Erdogan’s decision in 2016 to start picking heads of universities.

For many students and professors, these appointments are similar to his appointment as government officials in place of dozens of mayors who have been sacked or jailed for alleged links to banned Kurdish activists.

“What we need to discuss is autonomy in universities, but we are talking about detentions. Who benefits from chaos? Not us, ”said Tinaz Ekim, professor of industrial engineering at the university.

– ‘An overreaction’ –

Ustun Erguder, who served two terms as rector-elect of the University of Bogazici in the 1990s, compared this stalemate to the late 1970s, when left and right activists clashed in the streets of ‘Ankara and Istanbul.

Eventually, the military seized power in a 1980 coup, but even then the 158-year-old institution remained an island of stability, Erguder recalled.

“When I was a young scholar in the 1970s, all the universities were in a state of war. Even under these circumstances, education in Bogazici continued without interruption,” Erguder told AFP.

“We could calm down (the campus protests) without the police, but today there is an overreaction.”

Erguder said Bulu visited him at his home shortly after being named.

“I told him how his predecessor won hearts and minds, and advised him to build bridges. He listened intently and took notes.”

Bulu told a pro-government newspaper last week: “I never think of resigning”.

– Strong headwinds –

Students face formidable headwinds, from the raw power of the police, to the absence of a natural protest leader, to their distrust of other political parties.

For all these reasons, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli of the US German Marshall Fund said protests were unlikely to increase.

“Opposition parties agree that mass protests lead to polarization and galvanize Erdogan supporters,” Unluhisarcikli said.

A Western diplomat told AFP that he had detected “no signs so far” that the protests could widen.

But for now, at least, the students and their supporters are swearing defiance.

“These young people are living on the internet, seeing blocked websites, bans, detentions on a tweet, all kinds of pressure, so they feel pressured to channel their frustration one way or another,” the political scientist Gurkan Ozturan, graduate of Bogazici.

2021 AFP