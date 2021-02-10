Jokowi calls on the public to criticize the government, observers say it’s strange





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Jamiluddin Ritonga, Political Communication Observer from Esa Unggul University, spoke about President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who called on the active public to criticize the government. “The president’s invitation is certainly strange given that Indonesia adheres to democracy. In a democratic country, criticism must come naturally, not asked,” Jamiluddin told reporters on Wednesday (10/2/2021). According to him, in a democratic country, people will actively criticize government policies, including the attitudes and behavior of public officials. For Jokowi’s request to be seen by Jamiluddin as if he is telling you that something is wrong with Indonesian democracy. “So if the president asks the public to actively criticize the government, it means that there is something wrong with the practice of democracy in Indonesia. Democracy works as if it didn’t give to the public plenty of space to voice criticism, ”he said. Also read: As Jokowi calls on the public to stop hate speech, Susi Pudjiastuti: Please be humble “In fact, the space for this has been very open since the nation’s children agreed to embrace democracy. It’s just that, along the way, the space for voicing criticism has become blocked after paid buzzers have appeared on social media, ”he added. Jamiluddin stressed that paid buzzers don’t hesitate to flay anyone who criticizes the government. This, he said, had already been experienced by Kwik Kwan Gie, Susi Pudjiastuti and critics of the government both in mass media and on social media. In fact, he considers the behavior of the payment buzzer to be unusual in democratic countries. Because in a democratic country, the threat to critics usually comes from the state. Even it’s called Jamiluddin has surfaced in Western literature. Scientists here generally believe that the threat to critics comes from the state. When there is a threat to criticism from the paid buzzer (the public), Western scientists usually don’t believe it. In fact, he continued, this was the case in Indonesia where the buzzer (the company) threatened critics. “Therefore, if the president wants the public to actively criticize the government, the first paid buzzers must be put in order. Because they are the ones who actively flay anyone who criticizes the government,” he said. “The problem is, does President Jokowi want to curb the paid buzzers? Otherwise, of course, President Jokowi’s invitation to the public to actively criticize the government is just political talk,” Jamiluddin concluded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos