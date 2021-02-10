Strong message from Joe Biden to Xi Jinping

Image Source: AP / PTI US President Joe Biden leaves Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base.

US President Joe Biden seems to practice what he preaches. At least now, in the case of China in particular. He said he wouldn’t treat China like Trump did. Indeed. Donald Trump may have called the Covid-19 a Chinese virus on several occasions and warned the Chinese government on several occasions of its misadventures in the South China Sea, but his successor, Joe Biden, fired a direct salvo on the Chinese president without saying anything. The repercussions of this, amidst the tension between the United States and China, cannot be predicted, although Biden is no newbie to foreign policy for failing to measure them before speaking.

In a CBS interview clip that aired on Sunday, the US president said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping did not have democratic bones in his body. Joe Biden said he was ready for some extreme competition with China. He also clarified that he had both experience and a plan to tackle the dragon, so his method would be different. The US President said: “ I’m not going to do it like Trump did. We will focus on the international rules of the road.

From his debut as the sixth youngest senator in American history at 29 to sworn in as the country’s 46th president at 78, Joe Biden has had a long history of politics and diplomacy. In the CBS interview too, he did not forget to recall his tenure as US vice president when he had many opportunities to get to know Xi Jinping better.

“ Jinping doesn’t have democratic bones in his body ”

Glancing at the chairman of the Communist Party of China, explained Joe Biden, I know him pretty well. He’s very bright and he’s very tough and I’m not saying that as a criticism, it’s just a reality, he doesn’t have a little democratic D – bone in his body.

These remarks came in the context of an unprecedented hostility developing between the two countries. After Trump left, China recently stepped up military activity around Taiwan, in return the Biden administration sent a guided missile destroyer. The first time an American warship has entered the Taiwan Strait between China and Taiwan. Xi Jinpings’ foreign policy aide Yang Jiechi accused Washington of deteriorating bilateral ties in his first phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He sent a stern message to the United States to correct their mistakes.

The tension reflected in US President Joe Bidens’ comments also when he revealed in the CBS interview that he had a lot to discuss with Xi Jinping. He said: We don’t need to have a conflict, but there will be extreme competition.

Interestingly, Biden has confirmed that he has not yet spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took office as US president on January 20.

Won’t treat China like Trump did: Biden

Foreign policy experts believe Bidens’ approach may be different from Trump’s, but the United States is unlikely to relax its tough stance on China. By focusing on the international rules of the road, Joe Biden meant that he would take his time to bring American allies closer together and mount concerted pressure on China to mend.

Perhaps that is the position of strength he referred to when speaking to State Department employees on Thursday. Joe Biden said: We will face China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive and coercive action to repel its attacks on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. We will compete from a position of strength by rebuilding better at home and working with our allies and partners.

