Politics
Strong message from Joe Biden to Xi Jinping
US President Joe Biden seems to practice what he preaches. At least now, in the case of China in particular. He said he wouldn’t treat China like Trump did. Indeed. Donald Trump may have called the Covid-19 a Chinese virus on several occasions and warned the Chinese government on several occasions of its misadventures in the South China Sea, but his successor, Joe Biden, fired a direct salvo on the Chinese president without saying anything. The repercussions of this, amidst the tension between the United States and China, cannot be predicted, although Biden is no newbie to foreign policy for failing to measure them before speaking.
In a CBS interview clip that aired on Sunday, the US president said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping did not have democratic bones in his body. Joe Biden said he was ready for some extreme competition with China. He also clarified that he had both experience and a plan to tackle the dragon, so his method would be different. The US President said: “ I’m not going to do it like Trump did. We will focus on the international rules of the road.
READ ALSO: ‘Will stand with friends’: United States on India-China border
From his debut as the sixth youngest senator in American history at 29 to sworn in as the country’s 46th president at 78, Joe Biden has had a long history of politics and diplomacy. In the CBS interview too, he did not forget to recall his tenure as US vice president when he had many opportunities to get to know Xi Jinping better.
“ Jinping doesn’t have democratic bones in his body ”
Glancing at the chairman of the Communist Party of China, explained Joe Biden, I know him pretty well. He’s very bright and he’s very tough and I’m not saying that as a criticism, it’s just a reality, he doesn’t have a little democratic D – bone in his body.
These remarks came in the context of an unprecedented hostility developing between the two countries. After Trump left, China recently stepped up military activity around Taiwan, in return the Biden administration sent a guided missile destroyer. The first time an American warship has entered the Taiwan Strait between China and Taiwan. Xi Jinpings’ foreign policy aide Yang Jiechi accused Washington of deteriorating bilateral ties in his first phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He sent a stern message to the United States to correct their mistakes.
READ ALSO: Modi calls on Biden, says “ impatient to consolidate strategic partnership for peace and security ”
The tension reflected in US President Joe Bidens’ comments also when he revealed in the CBS interview that he had a lot to discuss with Xi Jinping. He said: We don’t need to have a conflict, but there will be extreme competition.
Interestingly, Biden has confirmed that he has not yet spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took office as US president on January 20.
Won’t treat China like Trump did: Biden
Foreign policy experts believe Bidens’ approach may be different from Trump’s, but the United States is unlikely to relax its tough stance on China. By focusing on the international rules of the road, Joe Biden meant that he would take his time to bring American allies closer together and mount concerted pressure on China to mend.
Perhaps that is the position of strength he referred to when speaking to State Department employees on Thursday. Joe Biden said: We will face China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive and coercive action to repel its attacks on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. We will compete from a position of strength by rebuilding better at home and working with our allies and partners.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the opinions of India TV)
Latest news from the world
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]