Politics
President Joko Widodo and Indonesian democracy
Suara.com – President Joko Widodo is currently a hot topic of conversation, not about his performance, but because of his recent statement about the community that needs to be active in their critiques and contributions. It’s in the spotlight because the public views the statement as inversely proportional to what has happened on the ground so far. President Joko Widodo previously made the statement during the launch of the Ombudsman’s 2020 annual report on Monday (8/2/2021).
He said that “the public must be more active in conveying criticism, contributions or potential maladministration. And public service providers must also continue to intensify their improvement efforts” (Farisa, 2021). President Joko Widodo’s statement seems paradoxical, because there have been many instances of community problems resulting from being too “vocal” in criticizing or opposing the government.
In fact, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a UK-based business and economic research firm, the index democracy Indonesia in 2020 got a score of 7.92. The score is based on several indicators, notably for the electoral process and pluralism; 7.50 for government functions and performance; 6.11 for political participation; 4.38 for political culture; and a score of 5.59 for civil liberties. Indonesia’s total score in 2020 turns out to be the lowest in 14 years (Wibowo, 2021). This hardly proves that there are problems in Indonesian democracy. There are several important things to discuss regarding Indonesian democracy, in particular the freedom of opinion of citizens.
The first analysis is that it is not President Joko Widodo who is anti-criticism and limits freedom of opinion. However, the source of the problem appears to be from groups around President Joko Widodo. Groups that have certain interests and in order to get something. Several statements by President Joko Widodo indicated that he was indeed open to criticism and said he did not interfere with the freedom of opinion which appeared to be restricted.
In fact, things like this are damaging to President Joko Widodo himself, who should have felt like he was close to the public from the start. As if he was now a leader far from the “little people”. In addition, some activists, academics and others find it very difficult to criticize, comment on, or berate the government which is seen to have deviated from its performance. Because of the buzzer, sympathizers and groups surrounding this village chief who cover themselves. More extreme still, the impression is that they have completely eliminated those who are against the government.
Second, dealing with the above issues shows that there is a lack of leadership. why this is so, as a leader he should be able to identify and select people who can help him and have a positive impact on him. Around her and in the lower circles as performers. However, if negative things have already happened, the leader should immediately realize that around him is the source of the problem. Therefore, the leader must immediately end using his leadership spirit. More than that, the principles and steadfastness of a leader are very important in leading a nation, let alone leading a great country like Indonesia.
At the end of the day, it must be said that the president’s words should be a criticism for the president himself and his assistants for taking care of this country in a more professional way. Carry out the mandate of the law and must always comply with what has been agreed that Indonesia is a democracy. A state that guarantees freedom of opinion and defends the values of deliberation and consensus as set out in the 1945 Constitution and Pancasila.
By: Dimas Subekti / Masters student at Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta University of Governmental Sciences
