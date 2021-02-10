“Why didn’t you try to stop him? Prime Minister questions opposition over failed horse trade shutdown in Senate polls – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan blasted the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties on Wednesday, saying they should be asked why they did not try to stop the horse trade in the Senate elections when they had been in power for 30 years.

The Prime Minister addressed the media after attending a ceremony for the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat program at Kallar Syedan ​​Tehsil in Rawalpindi. “When political leaders [of the opposition] knows the money is exchanged [for Senate elections], why didn’t they make an effort to change it [the system]? “Asked the Prime Minister.” Because they themselves get money from it, “he added.

“These thieves who call themselves politicians and have organized a union at the PDM to protect their corruption, all should be questioned […] your parties have been in power for 30 years, why haven’t you tried to stop it [horse trading in Senate polls]? ”

The Prime Minister further stated that he had himself been offered money on several occasions for a Senate seat “not just from one person but from several people”. He said members of his parliamentary council had also received similar offers and that the current alleged price to become a senator from Balochistan was between 500 and 700 million rupees. He said that when politicians come to the Senate after spending such a large amount of money, they are looking to recoup that amount instead of serving the post or the province in any meaningful way.

“Do we want to hold [Senate] elections according to this same system when we know that there is a money market fixed with rates for politicians? Asked the Prime Minister rhetorically. Charter of Democracy.

“It is easier for the government to gain more members [in the Senate elections] than our seats “but despite this, the PTI was calling for an open ballot,” he said. These same people [the opposition] will cry if the PTI gets more senators than seats, ”he said.

Ordinance on public voting in the Senate promulgated

The government issued a presidential ordinance on Saturday to make changes to the 2017 electoral law to hold Senate polls by open vote.

The ordinance was enacted after the government’s attempts to pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the National Assembly failed to progress.

He said the President was satisfied that “circumstances exist” which made the order necessary to take immediate action. Under its terms, the ordinance came into effect immediately and extended to all of Pakistan.

‘Responsibility of government’

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister announced that the scope of the Ehsaas Kafalat program will be expanded. “We are starting to distribute cash to seven million households in our next phase from here,” he said, adding that disbursements would be transparent and fair on the basis of merit, rather than everything political bias.

“I want to reassure you, it is the government’s responsibility to meet your basic needs.”

The prime minister said there would be additional programs to help the population, such as scholarships for youth for higher education and interest-free loans for affordable housing in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation. These new measures were in addition to previous government programs such as the Health Insurance Card and the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to Pakistan’s recent Test Series victory over South Africa and admitted that he did not have much time for cricket in his schedule, “I couldn’t see the match “. He said the basic structure of cricket in Pakistan needed development before but has now been corrected. “Now they will use it to refine our talent, it will take time but then our [cricket] the team will be a team that beats the world. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos