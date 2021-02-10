China plans to increase minimum purchase of renewable energy to 40% by 2030: government document





BEIJING (Reuters) – China will force regional grid companies to purchase at least 40% of electricity from non-fossil sources by 2030 in order to meet the country’s climate targets, according to a new government document seen by Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Power lines and wind turbines are pictured at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission plant of the State Grid Corporation of China in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, China March 18, 2016 . REUTERS / Jason Lee Grid companies will steadily increase the amount of energy purchased from clean generation sources from 28.2% in 2020 to 40% by 2030, according to a draft policy from the National Energy Administration (NEA) , verified by a person with direct knowledge of the subject. President Xi Jinping pledged last year to make China carbon neutral by 2060, and said in December that he would increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% by 2030, up from a previous commitment of 20%. To ensure President Xis targets climate change … (China) will set stricter targets for non-fossil fuel consumption, according to the NEA document. Electricity obtained from non-hydropower renewable sources will reach a low of 25.9% by 2030, up from 10.8% last year, according to the draft plan, which has been open for consultation with stakeholders. until February 26. The targets suggest that China will rely on solar and wind power to meet its renewable energy targets and move away from the boom in building large-scale hydropower projects in recent years. In December, Xi also said China will increase its installed capacity for wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. The targets set in the NEA document are based on estimates that China’s total electricity consumption will reach 11 trillion kilowatt-hours and primary energy consumption will reach 6 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent by 2030. , according to the draft policy. The NEA did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. China’s Renewable Energy Law requires local grid companies to fully acquire all energy produced from renewable sources. But grids have been accused of prioritizing coal-fired power, and inadequate transmission capacity has also hampered the uptake of renewables. China built 38.4 gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired electric capacity in 2020, more than three times the rest of the world. However, Chinese utilities including China Huadian Corp, China Huaneng Group, and State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) have pledged to improve their clean energy portfolio. Chart – China’s clean energy consumption targets: Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and David Stanway in Shanghai; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos