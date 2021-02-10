Andrew Neil’s blunt warning to Boris Johnson as editor of Spectator: “You are incompatible” | UK | News





Andrew Neil is preparing to take on a new challenge in the media world by announcing the birth of GB News – a 24-hour streaming channel seeking to compete with established broadcasters such as the BBC. The launch has already been the subject of debate as social media campaign group Stop Funding Hate calls for an advertising boycott of the channel. GB News responded in a letter stating: “GB News will be resolutely independent … We are absolutely committed to our mission to report the news in the most accurate and balanced way possible.” It came after Mr Neil explained why he joined GB News, saying: ‘I think the direction of the news debate in Britain is increasingly alert and disconnected from the majority of its population. .

Mr Neil’s media career has seen him work for the Sunday Times, the Daily Mail and the BBC, among others. But it was at The Spectator – a political magazine of which he is currently the president – where the journalist worked with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In fact, when Mr. Neil was appointed CEO of the magazine in 2004, Mr. Johnson received an ultimatum from his new boss. The politician was a Member of Parliament for Henley in Oxfordshire, and had just been sacked from a leading role in November 2004 for misleading Conservative Party leader Michael Howard when he denied having had an extramarital affair. When Mr Neil arrived at The Spectator, he said Mr Johnson’s leading role as a spokesperson for the arts would have been “incompatible” with publishing an “independent minded magazine”.

He added: “We are now looking forward to a period of calm. “I think the more time the editor spends on Doughty Street editing the magazine and the less we see it in the papers, the better for the editor and the better for the magazine.” He also praised Mr Johnson, calling him a “great asset” to The Spectator who had become a “popular national figure” through his television appearances, but added that recent events had ” not doing the magazine any big favors. Mr Neil also clashed with the Prime Minister during the 2019 election campaign. READ MORE: Andrew Neil smokes ‘insidious’ cancellation culture in a row on GB News

Mr Neil then started to refer to Mr Johnson’s policies, wondering if they could be implemented. He continued: “He swears the NHS will not be on the table in trade talks with America. But he swore to DUP, his trade union allies in Northern Ireland, that there would never be a border in the Irish Sea. “It’s as important to the DUP as the NHS is to us. It’s a wish his Brexit deal would appear to be broken. “The Prime Minister of our nation will sometimes have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin and President Xi of China. “Surely he wasn’t expecting him to spend half an hour standing up to me.”







